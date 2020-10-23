Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Exclusive networking club affected by racism and pandemic cocktail

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 10/23/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: The Wing's co-founder issues a too-little-too-late apology to workers; incarcerated women struggle with tech access; the Israeli Army has questionable definitions of "women in tech"; and more.

  • Exclusive women's networking club The Wing was accused back in March for not exactly being what it seemed. The New York Times reported that while it appeared to be a welcoming if elitist picture of empowering perfection, under those blush-toned cushions there were darker and more discriminating hues for employees of color. And now, The Wing's Co-Founder, Audrey Gelman, has finally issued an apology. Business Insider reported that a public apology was given by Gelman, who blamed "her drive to be a 'feminist success'" for the company's racist workplace culture. Amidst a digital walkout of employees who went on to stage their own – albeit very tame – coup, Gelman sent an email explaining her actions: "Ultimately the prioritization of growth over culture came at the expense of women of color feeling empowered," Gelman said. "Inclusion was an elective, not the main curriculum." Gelman has since resigned from the company, which is also facing legal and financial troubles because of the pandemic's effect on in-person gatherings. (See WiCipedia: Working from home is bright spot of COVID-19 for many minority workers.)

    All that glitters is not gold
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • Gaining tech skills while incarcerated is not always an easy thing, but it's becoming more and more popular as reskilling programs gain momentum. The University of Kansas compiled the results of a study from scholars at the university which looked at the tech challenges of women transitioning from incarceration back to regular society. With limited access to basic technology while in prison and tech's rapid evolvement and advancements, it's understandable that this would be a difficult adaptation. Furthermore, many women who are released from prison still don't have reliable access to smart devices or Wi-Fi when they are on their own. Fortunately, small programs are underway in order to ameliorate this digital divide in the hopes that these women will return to society with tech skills, engage more fully with the community, and maybe even pursue a career in the industry. (See WiCipedia: Coding From Prison, Greedy Work & Woman-Led Companies.)

  • The Israeli Army has long said that 50% of its technical roles are filled by women, but a new report from Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that the statistic may be skewed. While data released by the Army in 2019 showed that women made up half of technological positions (despite women only making up 38% of Army personnel), it was later learned that this was done by reworking the definition of a "technical position" to include jobs that simply included the use of technology. While this particular situation is unique to the Israeli Army, we can unfortunately also see how this tactic could be employed by individual companies looking to boost their women in tech stats. (See WiCipedia: Diversity in Product Dev & Israeli Entrepreneurs Protest Sexism.)

  • Girls in Tech, a leading nonprofit that aims to lessen the gender gap in STEM professions, has made some powerful board member additions, reports a press release. The organization, which routinely evaluates and updates its board, added two new board members, CEO of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Raquel Tamez and SVP of Global Alliances at Trend Micro Sanjay Mehta. These additions bring experience in two issues that are front of mind lately: racial reckoning and cybersecurity. The organization sets a great example for how other companies should approach their board member assignments: "Girls in Tech regularly evaluates the composition of its board to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective needed to advance the organization's mission." (See Girls in Tech Adds to its Board of Directors.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    ESG Research White Paper: The Latest Insights with Cybersecurity
    Video: Confidently secure your business with SecureX
    Reimagine Security with a Security Platform Approach
    Simplify your Security with the Broadest, Most Integrated Platform
    Reduce Complexity with a Built In Platform Experience
    SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
    Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Coming back stronger post-COVID

    This week in our WiC roundup: Ada Lovelace Day reminds us of the power of coming back stronger than before; tone-deaf ads can't stop won't stop; all the ways to learn how to code from home; and more.

    WiCipedia: Black Tech Fest 20 is the place to be

    This week in our WiC roundup: Black Tech Fest 20 is right around the corner; ADP is named the top large company for women in tech; women lack confidence, not skill; and more.

    WiCipedia: Is Trump going to end diversity training in tech?

    This week in our WiC roundup: Harassment numbers in tech aren't improving; working moms of color find scholarship opportunity with The Mom Project; tech conferences aren't structured for women; and more.

    WiCipedia: Falling short of the 2020 gender equality goal

    This week in our WiC roundup: The new and improved Grace Hopper Celebration goes online; cultural change is needed for gender equality; Black women in tech face challenge after challenge; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Transport & Network Strategies
    November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 6, 2020, London, UK
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
    November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
    October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
    October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
    October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
    October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
    November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
    November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
    November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
    November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
    November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
    November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
    November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
    November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
    November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
    November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
    What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
    Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
    COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE