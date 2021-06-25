WiCipedia: Connectivity should be a right for all

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: International Women in Engineering Day highlights disparities; Pride Month marches on with the Queer 50 list; women far more unlikely to have access to Internet than men; and more.

New data from the fourth annual GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report shows that mobile Internet usage in South Asia has grown 4% over the past year, despite the many obstacles thrown up by the pandemic. South Asia reports one of the highest gender gaps of Internet usage between men and women in the world, with women less likely to have access to mobile Internet by about 50%, though women are also much more likely to only have Internet access by phone, especially in low-income areas. Yet even when they have the same education and background as male counterparts, women are less likely to have access to a mobile phone at all, creating an immediate inequality. "If women are to become equal citizens in a more digital, post-COVID world, closing the mobile gender gap has never been more critical," said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA. Connectivity should be a right for all. (See WiCipedia: UN Calls for Women's Access to Tech & Men's Bad 'Tudes Halt Diversity.) Access for all is way overdue (Source: Pixabay

While only 10% of executive-level jobs at tech companies are currently held by women, that doesn't mean there's no hope for female-founded companies. Just ask Idit Levine, a software engineer who founded cloud-management company Solo.io on her own. In an interview, Levine talks about her experience as a woman in tech working for startups, how she acquired $23 million in funding for Solo and her plans for the future of the minority-led company. Levine initially moved to the US from Israel in order to support her husband's career, and soon figured out through working for other companies that she had a passion for tech that required branching out on her own. "I got to that point when I realized that I really enjoy what I'm doing, I really had a good idea and I knew I had the ability to lead a company of my own," Levine said. No imposter syndrome here! (See WiCipedia: 'Gender is embedded in the job'.)

This week marked International Women in Engineering Day. The Society of Women Engineers website explains that the day is intended for celebrating the accomplishments of female engineers in a male-dominated field and also for expanding the diversity reach of minorities in the industry. As of late 2019, only 13% of engineers identify as women, and they earn 10% less than their male counterparts. Those who are in the industry aren't likely to stay for the long haul either: Only 30% of female engineers remain in the industry after 20 years, with an additional 32% of female STEM college students switching to a different major in the middle of their studies. Moreover, about a third of female engineers cite "company culture" as their reason for leaving the industry. (See WiCipedia: Breaking through barriers and smashing inequality.)