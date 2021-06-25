Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Connectivity should be a right for all

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 6/25/2021
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: International Women in Engineering Day highlights disparities; Pride Month marches on with the Queer 50 list; women far more unlikely to have access to Internet than men; and more.

  • New data from the fourth annual GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report shows that mobile Internet usage in South Asia has grown 4% over the past year, despite the many obstacles thrown up by the pandemic. South Asia reports one of the highest gender gaps of Internet usage between men and women in the world, with women less likely to have access to mobile Internet by about 50%, though women are also much more likely to only have Internet access by phone, especially in low-income areas. Yet even when they have the same education and background as male counterparts, women are less likely to have access to a mobile phone at all, creating an immediate inequality. "If women are to become equal citizens in a more digital, post-COVID world, closing the mobile gender gap has never been more critical," said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA. Connectivity should be a right for all. (See WiCipedia: UN Calls for Women's Access to Tech & Men's Bad 'Tudes Halt Diversity.)

    Access for all is way overdue
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • While only 10% of executive-level jobs at tech companies are currently held by women, that doesn't mean there's no hope for female-founded companies. Just ask Idit Levine, a software engineer who founded cloud-management company Solo.io on her own. In an interview, Levine talks about her experience as a woman in tech working for startups, how she acquired $23 million in funding for Solo and her plans for the future of the minority-led company. Levine initially moved to the US from Israel in order to support her husband's career, and soon figured out through working for other companies that she had a passion for tech that required branching out on her own. "I got to that point when I realized that I really enjoy what I'm doing, I really had a good idea and I knew I had the ability to lead a company of my own," Levine said. No imposter syndrome here! (See WiCipedia: 'Gender is embedded in the job'.)

  • This week marked International Women in Engineering Day. The Society of Women Engineers website explains that the day is intended for celebrating the accomplishments of female engineers in a male-dominated field and also for expanding the diversity reach of minorities in the industry. As of late 2019, only 13% of engineers identify as women, and they earn 10% less than their male counterparts. Those who are in the industry aren't likely to stay for the long haul either: Only 30% of female engineers remain in the industry after 20 years, with an additional 32% of female STEM college students switching to a different major in the middle of their studies. Moreover, about a third of female engineers cite "company culture" as their reason for leaving the industry. (See WiCipedia: Breaking through barriers and smashing inequality.)

  • We're still celebrating Pride Month for another week, so it's perfect timing for Fast Company's second annual Queer 50 list of some of the most innovative "LGBTQ women and nonbinary innovators in business and tech." Created in collaboration with Lesbians Who Tech, the list celebrates trailblazers in a variety of industries who have paved a unique and memorable path. The list is incredibly diverse and transcends tech into entertainment, finance, retail and more. Many of the major household name companies have someone on the list, and those who don't should take heed: While diversity isn't about "tokenizing" any one minority group or hiring someone just because of their minority status, having a team of straight white dudes in suits is so 2020. "This is a full-stack problem and will take a lot of effort to fix it. Everyone has a role to play in closing the gap and leading the way for the next generation in STEM," said Caitlin Kalinowski, head of hardware for Oculus and a notable name on the list. (See WiCipedia: New inclusivity report for LGBTQ workers.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Boosting Telecom and Datacom System Performance
    Time to Turn the Lights Out on SONET
    Access-to-Core Optical Transport Network Switching
    Reaping the Benefits of Disaggregated Optical Networks
    400G ZR+ Reshaping the Economics of Metro and IP Optical Networks
    28nm process technology will witness explosive growth in China’s supply and demand chain
    50G PON is the next major step for access networks
    Video: What is Open RAN?
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Coded Bias sheds light on facial recognition inequalities

    This week in our WiC roundup: AI needs an overhaul; only 5% of tech roles are held by women of color; women take on the autonomous vehicle industry; and more.

    WiCipedia: Working from home isn't for everyone

    This week in our WiC roundup: Working from home does not work for everyone; the biggest diversity trends; women in engineering experience daily microaggressions; and more.

    WiCipedia: The new normal of workwear

    This week in our WiC roundup: What should we wear as we return to office?; how Sephora does things differently; who benefits most from mentors; and more.

    WiCipedia: Command Shift aims to bring gender equality in tech to the 21st century

    This week in our WiC roundup: An HR trend too obvious to ignore at Amazon; it's time for tech to pay attention to menopause; HP becomes first Fortune 100 company to commit to gender parity pledge; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
    June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
    July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
    China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
    Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
    Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
    Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE