WiCipedia: 'Blind' hiring may offer solutions for women in tech

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Returnships could offer post-pandemic option for women who left jobs; blind interviews create hiring solutions; how work culture should change to accommodate employees; and more.

Have you ever neglected to submit a job application because you were worried about gender discrimination, or because you didn't feel qualified enough? Or maybe you weren't called in for an interview even though you felt you were a good fit for the job? Blind interviews may be the answer to your woes, explains Project Ada. Women tend to snag tech job interviews in much lower numbers than their male counterparts for a range of reasons. Yet when blind hiring tactics such as eliminating gender-identifying application questions are employed, studies have found that the rate of women getting called in for interviews goes up markedly, from a measly 5% to a whopping 54%. Several recruiters have begun to use this tactic, and our hope is that the rest will follow. A nearly 50% increase should be enough to convince them. (See WiCipedia: The lack of women in tech is bigger than a 'pipeline problem'.) Sex and gender should not impact interview worthiness (Source: Pixabay

It's no secret that women have left the workforce in droves throughout the pandemic. In fact, the number of women who have bid farewell to their jobs is reaching nearly 3 million just in the past 12 months, TechRepublic reports. "Because of the added pressures of childcare, eldercare, homeschooling and Zoom meetings – which, more often than not, fall to female members of the household – the findings aren't a huge surprise. Recent data from the NWLC highlights the problem in stark terms: 570,000 moms have departed from the labor force over the past year," the article states. So how do we get women back into the workforce once the pandemic finally ends? The answer may be returnships, particularly paid returnships, since no one should be working for free. Companies like T-Mobile and Deloitte have seen success with their super-competitive returnship programs, culminating in overwhelming conversion to full-time jobs after the programs ended. While these initiatives aren't the norm at most companies yet, we hope higher ups will see the need for them and implement opportunities soon. (See Forman Pioneers a Path Forward for Women Returning to Work.)

While the goal is for companies to ethically diversify (it's not just a numbers game!) their workforces, if employees aren't satisfied with their roles that diversification is pretty pointless, says Fast Company in an article titled, "If the women in your company aren't thriving, your business isn't either." The goal is to build a work culture where everyone's needs are met and supported, both inside and outside of work. Since 40% of women in tech end up leaving their jobs because of "workplace culture," this is no laughing matter. So what can companies do to support a variety of different lifestyles and cultures? Some of the changes that have happened during the pandemic may be the way forward. From offering employees permanent flexibility in terms of where and when they work, helping with childcare, making mental health resources available and easing up on policies regarding time off, we may already be on the right track to ensuring that employees' needs are met and that they want to stay in the tech industry. (See WiCipedia: A post-pandemic restructuring opportunity for WiT.)