Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Are ethics in AI a losing game?

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 12/18/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: The future of ethics in AI; why minorities don't want to stay in tech; pandemic's effects on women at work; and more.

  • Last week we talked about ex-Google AI researcher Timnit Gebru who was fired from the company after digging into the ethics behind advances in AI. An article from the Thomson Reuters Foundation asked an important follow-up question: What does the future of AI look like if researchers aren't allowed to look into the repercussions of the technology on minorities? Gebru is a Black woman who co-founded the nonprofit Black in AI and is also "one of the top AI ethics researchers in the entire world," according to a colleague – if there were anyone who should be looking into the effects of AI on minorities, it sounds like it would be her. After her firing, there has been concern that while minorities are hired to fill quotas, they aren't necessarily there to represent their demographics. "As a Black woman, these companies know the work you do, and the communities you care about, and they want the validation you bring to their business," said Aerica Shimizu Banks, another former Google employee. "But they don't actually want you to do that work – they want you to look like you are doing it." (See WiCipedia: Minority numbers in STEM studies still lag.)

    AI will be easier when we all look like robots
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • We hear a lot about the "pipeline problem" in tech, which supposedly limits the percentage of minorities who make their way into the industry. Yet many believe that the phrase might actually be BS, according to CIO Dive. On a panel, Girls Who Code COO Tarika Barrett said the consensus was that the issue comes down to workplace culture, not education or desire to work in tech. While women and racial minorities may enter the industry, they don't necessarily want to stay in it. The heart of the issue lies in workplace culture. "You don't want to stay at a place where you don't see your trajectory, or you don't feel that you belong," Barrett said. Aarti Shah, SVP and chief information and digital officer at Eli Lilly & Company, continued, "Diversity is when you get invited to the party, but inclusiveness is when you actually get invited on the dance floor." (See WiCipedia: How to be a better ally.)

  • The COVID-19 pandemic created additional issues for women in the workplace (since we needed more) by pulling them in multiple directions that had little to do with the pipeline or workplace culture, CNET explains. As primary caregivers, many women had to take time away from work or leave entirely in 2020 as they were needed by their families. In fact, the latest Intel diversity report shows that the numbers of women at the company and in tech roles specifically fell slightly this year. While we can't conclusively say why that happened, it's likely pandemic related. "In September, McKinsey published its annual Women in the Workplace report, sounding the alarm about women considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce to compensate for the added responsibilities and stressors brought about by the pandemic," the article explains. While flexible work arrangements may certainly help, they don't resolve the cultural issue of women primarily being in charge of family affairs and care. (See WiCipedia: Coming back stronger post-COVID.)

  • Yet that doesn't mean it's any less important for women to work in tech roles right now. TechRepublic spoke with Advancing Women in Product's (AWIP) CEO, Nancy Wang, who explained that it's never been more important to ensure that women enter the industry and stay there – both for the benefit of individuals and companies. There's no question that diversity positively impacts the bottom line of businesses, but it's certainly more difficult during a global pandemic to network, find a mentor and find balance. If you're interested in some expert-level tips from AWIP – from creating affinity groups to sharing responsibilities with a partner to advancing into leadership roles when you're the only one in your demographic, make sure to give this interview a read. (See WiCipedia: Is there an alternative to imposter syndrome?)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Unlocking New Edge Computing Potential
    Accelerating 5G Enterprise Business with Network Slicing and Exposure
    Gaining Competitive Edge in Telco Networks
    5G Services: Planning, Designing, and Operating a 5G Network
    Connect the customer to the network on one platform
    The big B2B2x opportunity for CSPs
    E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
    Telecommunications - an industry under heavy siege
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Minority numbers in STEM studies still lag

    This week in our WiC roundup: STEM college numbers aren't adding up; Tesla's first diversity report; women on the moon; and more.

    WiCipedia: Is there an alternative to imposter syndrome?

    This week in our WiC roundup: How to avoid imposter syndrome; fundraising for good; what it takes to build a diverse team; and more.

    WiCipedia: Is Singapore the land of opportunity for women in tech?

    This week in our WiC roundup: Sometimes jobs in the White House can actually lead to good; is Singapore Silicon Valley 2.0?; validation and recognition for LGBTQ tech workers; and more.

    WiCipedia: From military life to startup founder

    This week in our WiC roundup: Non-profit Girls in Tech launches a job board; making the transition from situation room to board room; ushering in a new tech agenda in the White House; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
    February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
    March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
    Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
    The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
    Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
    Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE