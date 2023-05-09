Verizon's Beth Cohen on overcoming imposter syndrome

Beth Cohen, distinguished member of technical staff, NFV/SDN network product strategy at Verizon, joined Light Reading for a Women in Comms fireside chat to discuss how she's worked to overcome imposter syndrome in her career in telecom. Cohen also shared how she has applied skills from other industries and positions to her current role, and how she's engaged in mentoring and diversity initiatives at Verizon.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on Cohen's role at Verizon (01:06)

How to overcome imposter syndrome as a woman in the telecommunications industry (02:20)

Identifying how to apply transferable skills to new job positions (06:33)

Advice on moving into a new role (09:21)

How to handle discrimination (11:07)

Diversity initiatives and programs at Verizon (13:35)

How to have a mutually beneficial relationship with a mentor (14:56)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading