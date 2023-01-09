Verizon's Andrea Caldini on the positive side of self-promotion

Andrea Caldini, VP of product engineering and development at Verizon, joined Light Reading for a Women in Comms fireside chat to discuss her role in deploying 5G ultra wideband. Caldini also shared lessons learned in her leadership roles and how she supports diversity and mentoring programs at Verizon.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on Andrea Caldini and her role at Verizon (01:04)

Challenges Caldini has faced during her career (02:38)

Applying lessons in adaptability to leadership roles (04:59)

Caldini recounts mentors that impacted her career (05:59)

How women in comms can work toward work/life balance (07:31)

Diversity programs at Verizon and Caldini's role in deploying 5G ultra wideband (15:51)

Becoming more comfortable with self-promotion (19:32)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading