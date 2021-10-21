Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

Verizon SVP Debika Bhattacharya on the credibility conundrum for women in comms

Kelsey's Grammar Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 10/21/2021
Comment (0)

The pandemic has not been kind to women in the workforce, and Verizon's Debika Bhattacharya is concerned that progress made for working women may be sliding by decades.

About 1.8 million women left the workforce during the pandemic. When the growth of the labor force pre-pandemic is considered, "2.3 million fewer women are working now than would have been without the disruption," according to Politico.

Light Reading recently caught up with Bhattacharya during a fireside chat at Light Reading's Big 5G Event in Denver to discuss the role mentors and sponsor have played in her career, and what she sees as the current biggest barriers for women in the industry.

Debika Bhattacharya is SVP of 5G and enterprise solutions for Verizon Business Group. (Image source: Verizon)
Debika Bhattacharya is SVP of 5G and enterprise solutions for Verizon Business Group.
(Image source: Verizon)

Bhattacharya has over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry and is currently SVP of 5G and enterprise solutions for Verizon Business Group. She leads a team of over 1,100 sales and technology professionals across 20 countries, and works closely with Verizon's global enterprise and government customers on 5G, edge computing, software-defined services and business services. In addition, Bhattacharya works with Fortune 1000 businesses and organizations from the healthcare, retail, manufacturing and financial industries.

"COVID has been very difficult for women overall with additional responsibilities, and women's participation in the workplace has gone back several decades," says Bhattacharya.

In fact, nearly 45% of women said they've felt burnout for months and over 35% report feeling exhausted, according to the Women in Workplace 2021 study by LeanIn.Org and McKinsey. Comparatively, about 35% of men felt burned out and about 30% reported exhaustion. The report includes findings from 423 participating organizations employing 12 million people, with over 65,000 people surveyed.

Among US respondents, over 50% cited "mental health" as significant or somewhat of a challenge during the pandemic – less than 30% were significantly or somewhat concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on their physical health. About 50% also cited "workload increases" as a front-of-mind challenge.

While COVID-19 has undoubtedly complicated workplace dynamics for women in comms, Bhattacharya says attaining credibility has long been a challenge for women in the industry.

"One of the areas that that has impacted me personally, and that I continue to see is credibility. Women have to demonstrate competence to be considered credible. In many cases, men are presumed to be credible."

Bhattacharya shared a personal example where many acquaintances have approached her husband as a result of seeing a bumper sticker for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Bhattacharya's car, expressing their surprise that her husband went to MIT, saying "I didn't know you went to MIT."

"He didn't [go to MIT]," she says. "It's not even his car, but it's the presumption that it's a male who is technical and credible."

Bhattacharya holds advanced degrees in electrical engineering and physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the State University of New York, and is involved in the IEEE-Women in Engineering and the Society of Women Engineers industry organizations.

More so earlier in her career, there have also been a number of instances where in meetings, a speaker has addressed her male direct reports in a way that assumes they were the manager, when in fact Bhattacharya leads the team.

"I used to get frustrated in that type of situation, where people are not giving me the level of respect that I deserved based on my experience and my expertise in a certain area," says Bhattacharya. "Instead of being resentful, I decided I would write my own narrative. That's what I tell other women and technology professionals: 'Don't be shy about your accomplishments. Don't be overly modest about what you have done … if you have a leadership role, mention it early on to people.' "

Bhattacharya says even the small step of now proudly wearing her MIT graduation ring has made an impact on how people address her.

In addition to finding the confidence to vocalize her accomplishments, Bhattacharya says she's been fortunate to have both mentors and sponsors that have helped accelerate her career. While both have been important, Bhattacharya says career sponsors have played a larger role in moving the needle in her career – "the biggest benefit for my career came from sponsorship, and my sponsors were senior leaders who spoke up for me and advocated for me, when it was time for promotions and important assignments."

She also realized that she could request a mentor, but a sponsor was "earned" once sponsors were aware of her success and wanted to invest in her continued growth.

Women also need to actively advocate for each other in the workplace, says Bhattacharya, as "there's plenty of room for other women at the table."

"Open the table, invite as many different women with different points of view and different backgrounds that you can get for resumes so that the team, the organization, the enterprise, the corporation is so much more robust and successful," she says.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Use Cases: Nokia 5G Core Automation
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Collection: Nokia Core Network Automation
The telecom paradigm shift needed for 5G automation
Ebook: Innovate, execute and pivot to new opportunities
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Kelsey's Grammar
Mentor Spotlight: NTT VP on transitioning to the cloud during COVID-19

In this mentor spotlight, Kurshid shares her insight into how COVID-19 has impacted customers' priorities around cloud networking, how corporate culture can better support a distributed workforce and advice she's received in her career that has helped her blend technical skills with business development acumen.

Cox SVP on making the move beyond middle management

In part two of this Mentor Spotlight series, Cox's Patricia Martin shares how organizations can better provide flexible working environments to support the remote workforce, and how women can tap mentors to accelerate their career trajectory.

Mentor Spotlight: Cox SVP says cybersecurity is everyone's job

Cox's Patricia Martin shares some potential growth areas for the industry this year, why every employee needs to take responsibility for cybersecurity, how the cable industry is addressing the digital divide and what progress is being made in closing the gender gap in cable.

Mentor Spotlight: This 'doctor' researches a cure for GPON vendor interoperability

In this Women in Comms Mentor Spotlight, GPONDoctor's Maria Alejandro shares her approach to the dilemma of vendor interoperability, how she's improved automating test procedures for her customers, and her professional advice for other women in technical positions.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE