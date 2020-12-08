'Thanks guys, great quarter'

With second quarter earnings season wrapping up, here's a list of the companies Light Reading covered this quarter, and a note about whether or not women participated on each call.
Adtran: No.
Altice: No.
Amazon: No.
Apple: No.
AT&T: No.
BT: No.
Calix: No.
Comcast: Yes. (1 of 12)*
*Ratio of women to total participants
Consolidated Communications: Yes. (1 of 6)
DZS: Yes. (1 of 9)
Equinix: No.
Frontier: No.
Intel: No.
Juniper: Yes. (2 of 15)
KPN: Yes. (1 of 12)
Liberty Global: No.
Lumen: Yes. (2 of 11)
Netflix: No.
Proximus: Yes. (1 of 13)
Tele2: Yes. (2 of 13)
Telefónica: Yes. (1 of 12)
Telenor: Yes. (2 of 14)
Telia: Yes. (2 of 11)
T-Mobile: Yes. (2 of 15)
Verizon: Yes. (1 of 12)
WideOpenWest (WOW): Yes. (2 of 8)
[Editor's note: "Participants" in this article refers to company executives, investors and analysts, not call operators or members of the investor relations team. Light Reading attempted to verify the gender identity of all persons included in this article. To issue a correction, please feel free to email us here.]
— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" podcast.
— Additional research by Emily Warren, contributing editor, Light Reading.