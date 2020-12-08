Sign In Register
Women In Comms

'Thanks guys, great quarter'

Column Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 8/12/2022
Comment (0)

With second quarter earnings season wrapping up, here's a list of the companies Light Reading covered this quarter, and a note about whether or not women participated on each call.

Adtran: No.
Related: Fueled by fiber, Adtran forecasts a 'very bright future'

Altice: No.
Related: Altice's results raise more questions than answers

Amazon: No.
Related: AWS posts another blockbuster quarter

Apple: No.
Related Apple's rich fanboys pump up the iPhone sales

AT&T: No.
Related: AT&T fiber gains accelerate as problems at wireline biz unit mount and AT&T blasts past expectations on 5G buildout, customer growth

BT: No.
Related: BT boss says the UK's altnet strategy is failing

Calix: No.
Related: Calix goes all in on 'significant opportunity' in US

Comcast: Yes. (1 of 12)*
Related: Comcast CEO Roberts: We're in a fabulous place
*Ratio of women to total participants

Consolidated Communications: Yes. (1 of 6)
Related: Consolidated breaks fiber records, makes recession jokes

DZS: Yes. (1 of 9)
Related: DZS CEO hints at price hikes, open RAN opportunities

Equinix: No.
Related: Equinix in 'pretty good position' to weather economic storm – analysts

Frontier: No.
Related: Frontier keeps supply chain constraints at bay, sets another fiber buildout record

Intel: No.
Related: Intel boss under fire after disastrous results

Juniper: Yes. (2 of 15)
Related: Juniper hit by higher supply chain costs

KPN: Yes. (1 of 12)
Related: Confident KPN raises 2022 outlook

Liberty Global: No.
Related: 'We're not giving anything away here.' Liberty Global CEO defends new fiber JV

Lumen: Yes. (2 of 11)
Related: Lumen's wireline business bump shrouded by growing expenses

Netflix: No.
Related: Netflix sheds 970K subs in Q2, eyes launch of ad-based tier in 'early' 2023

Proximus: Yes. (1 of 13)
Related: Proximus ups 2022 guidance after Q2 growth

Tele2: Yes. (2 of 13)
Related: Tele2 sticks to "realistic" mid-term guidance

Telefónica: Yes. (1 of 12)
Related: Telefónica upgrades financial targets for 2022

Telenor: Yes. (2 of 14)
Related: Telenor swings to Q2 loss after impairment, currency woes

Telia: Yes. (2 of 11)
Related: Telia holds steady in testing times

T-Mobile: Yes. (2 of 15)
Related: Amid stumbles by AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile raises growth forecast

Verizon: Yes. (1 of 12)
Related: Verizon lowers financial forecast, even after price hikes and FWA remains a bright spot at Verizon as Fios sub growth softens

WideOpenWest (WOW): Yes. (2 of 8)
Related: WOW keeps early mobile results close to the vest

[Editor's note: "Participants" in this article refers to company executives, investors and analysts, not call operators or members of the investor relations team. Light Reading attempted to verify the gender identity of all persons included in this article. To issue a correction, please feel free to email us here.]

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

— Additional research by Emily Warren, contributing editor, Light Reading.

