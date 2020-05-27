Telenor changes management team adding 43% women

“With these changes, we will have 43 percent women in the executive management, exceeding our 35 percent target, as well as three nationalities,” Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke said in a media statement.

Telenor said Jukka Leinonen will continue is his roles as head of Nordics and CEO of DNA in Finland. Jesper Hansen, current CEO of Telenor Denmark, will join as the Nordic Hub’s chief operating officer.

“We are pursuing growth opportunities across the Nordic region, through best-practice sharing, resource pooling and scaling of innovative products and solutions. This will increase customer value and improve the overall quality, service and experience,” said Jukka Leinonen, head of the Nordics.

The Nordic Hub team will facilitate collaboration across the region, fostering growth and competitiveness.

Telenor recently merged clusters in Asia as well as established a new Asia Hub, with Jorgen CA Rostrup as head of Asia.

Hansen will be succeeded by Lars Thomsen (Acting Head of Commercial & Strategy), who will step down from Telenor’s Group Executive Management team to take on the CEO role in his native country, Denmark.

Anne Kvam, head of Corporate Affairs, has also moved out of Telenor’s Group Executive Management team. She will take on the responsibility to launch Telenor Group’s strategy and platform for achieving its climate ambitions.

