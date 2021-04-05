SCTE Foundation seeks applications for Oakes Scholarship

EXTON, Pa. – The SCTE Foundation today announced that it is accepting applications for the annual Catherine Oakes Memorial Leadership Scholarship for Women. The scholarship recognizes and rewards women in the cable telecommunications industry – or those who aspire to join – by encouraging recipients to grow their leadership skills.

"Catherine Oakes was a beloved colleague and great contributor to the cable telecommunications industry. Each year this scholarship recognizes women in the industry who wish to follow in Catherine's footsteps by enhancing their leadership skills and advancing their career," said Yvette Kanouff, SCTE Foundation.

This year's scholarship recipient will receive a $3,500 scholarship to attend the Executive Development Series (EDS), hosted by Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) in November 2021. The workshop is designed to help mid-career professionals develop a strong leadership presence while increasing visibility and career mobility. The two-day program will introduce participants to a unique framework and toolkit of specific attributes, skills and thought patterns that contribute to a strong executive presence and value-based leadership brand.

The Oakes Scholarship was created to honor Catherine Oakes, senior vice president of operations at SCTE, who passed away suddenly in 2013. Oakes was a key contributor in the cable telecommunications industry and a leading voice for diversity and inclusion in the cable engineering and operations workforce. She was instrumental in the creation of Women's TechConnect, a mentoring program for women technologists that is a joint initiative of SCTE and WICT. The scholarship is funded entirely by donations earmarked specifically for that purpose. Donations can be made at the Oakes Scholarship page on the SCTE Foundation website.

The SCTE Foundation's scholarship is open to all women who are SCTE members. The funds are intended to defray the cost of the EDS program as well as a portion of the winner's travel and housing costs. The workshop is scheduled for November 3–4, 2021 in San Diego. Scholarship applications are due June 10, 2021. More information and application materials are here.

