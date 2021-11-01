Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

Navisite COO on creating a successful M&A playbook

Kelsey's Grammar Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 1/11/2021
Comment (0)

Gina Murphy hasn't followed a "traditional" career path in the telecom industry, but her flexibility in learning new skills has likely laid the foundation for her current role on Navisite's executive leadership team. In this Women in Comms mentor spotlight, Murphy shares her advice on how to develop a playbook to ease the transition period during mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and shares how to incorporate an incoming company's technology and employees in a seamless way for everyone involved.

Prior to her current role as president and COO of Navisite, Murphy was a newspaper sportswriter; technical RFP writer; trained technicians on how to build servers; and held positions in sales, product and business development at companies such as Rackspace and TriCore Solutions. She's now on her second stint at cloud service provider Navisite. RDX acquired Navisite from Charter Communications in 2019, and shortly thereafter, RDX rebranded under the Navisite name. Navisite brought in additional recent acquisitions of clckwrk and ClearDB under the Navisite umbrella, and hasn't stopped there – the company acquired cloud managed service provider Velocity Technology Solutions just last week.

In this mentor spotlight, Murphy discusses the key to completing a successful acquisition, and the importance of building a company culture that supports new ideas, new technology and diverse teams.

Stay tuned for part two of this series where Murphy examines how Navisite is working with customers to automate their operations and create new revenue opportunities.

Gina Murphy is President and COO for Navisite. Image courtesy of Navisite.
Gina Murphy is President and COO for Navisite. Image courtesy of Navisite.

Women in Comms: What led you to your current role at Navisite?

Gina Murphy: For the past 20 years, I have been working for our CEO Mark Clayman. He absolutely is one of my mentors. When you walk into a room and there are 20 people in there and you're the only female, it's kind of intimidating. It's always nice to have a friendly face in there that has your back no matter what.

This is my second time around at Navisite – we used to work here, left and then [RDX] acquired it. Currently I manage all delivery and the solution architects and pretty much do anything in the company to help it grow in any way to help employees build servers, setting a strategy, bringing in new companies, etc.

WiC: You mentioned that the CEO has been a mentor for you. Is there a specific piece of professional advice that he gave you that's really stuck with you, or that's been very beneficial to you?

GM: I don't think it's one piece of particular advice that he gave me, I think it's just his overall approach. He's really good with people and one of those rare CEOs that understands technology and all the finances that go with it. He can do spreadsheets gymnastics with the best of them, and he leads by example – he literally works all day long and all night long. He's just been a really good mentor, and someone I can throw ideas back and forth with who responds in a non-judgmental way.

We have a complete leadership team with key people in the organization that – whether they believe it or not – are mentors as well. With what they bring to the table and how they go about their day, I learn a lot every single day from everyone. And I think that that's a very lucky culture to work in.

If you look at our leadership page, the amount of diversity and the amount of women that are on there is something that I am extremely proud of.

WiC: You've been involved with a number of mergers and acquisitions. You also mentioned previously being at Navisite, and then later returning to the company. Do you have any key advice or lessons learned on how to smoothly go through the merger and acquisition process, particularly in the telecom space?

GM: A very cool part of our job is to go out and look at companies and see what their culture is – any lesson learned I can give you is just to be transparent. That's probably the biggest thing.

It's always nerve racking for the people that we're bringing in. We like to teach them about our culture, showcase what we've built here, which is built on things like NaviGivesBack, which is a way to be effective in our community. We have this tagline that I love, "it's so much good," that we promote and showcase all the great things that we do, both internally and externally.

We're also laser focused on our customers – we want to make sure that our customers know that we are their trusted advisor, we will move heaven and earth to get them what they need and to help them be successful. If you can do all of that, it gives all of our employees a chance to grow.

With all of those things, you start to build an M&A playbook. Some people come into the company and it goes really well and they have an open mind. Some come in that are really hesitant and just want to wrap their arms around the company and not let anybody in. That's always challenging, and you just have to keep chipping away and try to get people more comfortable. Even though we might be acquiring them, we also need to prove that we're trustworthy, we say what we mean and we do what we say. That comes from the top from Mark, that we're completely transparent with them.

At Navisite, we had to let some people go along the way, but we are completely transparent with the entire company as to where we were, and what was next and when we were done. You do have a lot of lessons learned after every single one of these; we gather as a group and we figure out what worked, what didn't work and those lessons learned develop into a playbook.

If you can level-set and let the people that are coming into the company that we know that they might have some really good tools and best-of-breed technology that we definitely want to take a look at and evaluate pretty quickly, so that we can hop on and use it. That lets people know that they can affect change, be along for the ride and be part of the team.

WiC: You mentioned NaviGivesBack – what is that? Is it a program to give back to the community?

GM: Yes, exactly that. We recently had the lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls to do a concert to raise a significant amount of money for the charity, "Off Their Plate."

Sometimes our efforts are regional and sometimes global, but it's a good way to bring our company together, especially during COVID-19.

We also donated socks in November to the largest homeless shelter in New England. We had found out that homeless shelters' number one request is socks. We also have a customer who has a children's hospital in Southeast Asia, and we are working right now to ship hundreds of stuffed animals for the children that are in the children's hospital. A wide variety of things fall under the tagline "NaviGivesBack," whether it's to local communities or global charities, we're always looking for a way to make an impact.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How Pluggables Fit Into Ciena’s Coherent Optical Investment Strategy
Blue Planet 5G Automation
Laying the 5G Foundation with an Evolved Mobile Transport Network
New Packet Network Design for Transporting 5G Converged Traffic
Small Cell Radio Development
Network Functions Virtualization with Red Hat - a technology overview
Heavy Reading: 5G edge cloud infrastructure and security
Making Sense of the Telco Cloud
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Kelsey's Grammar
Juniper and 128 Technology: WAN big happy family?

Once the process of bringing 128 into Juniper amps up next year, it will be clearer how this acquisition repositions Juniper in the WAN space, and whether this move can improve Juniper's service provider business.

NTT CMO: How to 'adjust and be agile' during a rebranding

In part two of this series, Ruth Rowan emphasizes the importance of keeping the 'why' for a rebranding front and center, as well as how to minimize confusion and improve the employee and customer experience.

NTT CMO: Rebranding a telco requires cultural sensitivity

In this Women in Comms mentor spotlight, CMO Ruth Rowan shares the challenges and lessons learned as she led the charge in rebranding dozens of tech companies across multiple countries.

PacketFabric co-founder: Diverse leaders are cornerstones of inclusive teams

PacketFabric's Anna Claiborne explains the formula for successfully leading a diverse team, the top cybersecurity concerns facing the telecom industry, and her professional advice for other women in comms.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE