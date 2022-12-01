Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

MetTel hires Corey Cohen to lead Channel Marketing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/12/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced that it has appointed Corey Cohen to a new role as Vice President, Channel Marketing.

Cohen will be responsible for driving continued growth in the partner channel through education, awareness and resource sharing programs.

"MetTel has the ideal combination of talent and solutions to help partners expand and digitally transform their client's businesses," said Corey Cohen, Vice President, Channel Marketing at MetTel. "MetTel's leadership in managed network services, combined with innovation in mobility, IoT, Edge Computing, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 brings a unique portfolio of services to the partner community. Their history and expertise with POTS Transformation and now the evolution of SASE provides exciting opportunities to the channel. MetTel is driving advanced solutions in the direction the market is going, including the tools and a secure network to enable the remote/work-anywhere environment. It's a great time to be at MetTel."

Cohen's previous experience includes leadership roles at Telecom Brokerage Inc. (TBI) as TBI's Vice President of Partner Experience. In that role, she built the department and spearheaded loyalty programming and helped partners adapt to hybrid work environments. She began her tenure at TBI as vice president of marketing.

"Corey is the perfect fit to drive our channel marketing efforts and convey that MetTel is prioritizing our channel family," said Jake Aronow, VP of MetTel Mobility. "Having worked with her at TBI over the years, we appreciate Corey's collaborative leadership style, authenticity and record for delivering results as promised. In 2022, we're expanding our commitment to our channel relationships, leveraging MetTel's innovation and expertise to help our partners transform their client's businesses for the future."

MetTel is consistently recognized in the industry and by its peers. For the second year in a row, MetTel has been named the only US-based company in the Leader quadrant of Gartner's MQ for Managed Network Services. For the 8th consecutive year, MetTel earned the AT&T Market Mover award as a top revenue generator. MetTel has received more than two dozen industry awards, including American Business Awards for Customer Service Team, Marketing Team of the Year and Sales & Revenue Generation.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, MetTel announced the launch of its global cloud network designed to extend its secure networking services purpose-built for the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), simplified mobility offerings through Mobility as a Service (MaaS) as well as general availability of POTS Transformation service to help businesses transition their traditional analog phone lines to a digital platform.

Cohen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She has received several notable awards, including "Woman Executive of the Year" and "Marketer of the Year" from the American Business Awards. She also serves as a member of the Alliance of Channel Women.

MetTel

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
Deploying an Agile, Cost-Efficient Cloud BNG
The Outlook for Open vRAN
AI/ML for the 5G RAN
Automated, Actively Assured Service Lifecycle
Want to Leapfrog the Competition? Automate the WAN
ACG Research White Paper: The Business Case for Adaptive IP
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE