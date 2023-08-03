Lumen taps Syndio to advance workplace equity and transparency

DENVER and SEATTLE – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has partnered with Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform, to advance its pay equity goals.

Syndio's Workplace Equity Analytics Platform provides visibility to potential pay and other workplace disparities. While Lumen has been conducting pay analyses for many years, Syndio will help advance Lumen's pay strategy to ensure fair compensation across the company well into the future. Lumen is also committed to sharing insights with employees.

Syndio's Workplace Equity Analytics Platform will provide an always-on view of pay equity to help Lumen analyze, resolve and prevent pay disparities.

Read the full press release here.

