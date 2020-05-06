Light Reading hires Fiona Graham as its new editorial director

NEW YORK – Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has welcomed Fiona Graham as its new editorial director. Graham will be responsible for helping direct and shape Light Reading's global editorial coverage of the technologies, people and finance powering the next-generation communications market.

Graham, based in London, is an award-winning multimedia journalist, editor and content strategist, with nearly 20 years of experience. She comes to Light Reading from Vodafone, where she was editor-in-chief of Vodafone Group's new global digital newsroom, Gigalife. Prior to working at Vodafone, Graham worked for BBC News, The Telegraph and WorldRemit.

"Fiona's editorial management experience and her storytelling skills will help us evolve how we cover the communications industry for Light Reading's global, connected audience," said Phil Harvey, Light Reading's editor-in-chief, who spoke for several more minutes before unmuting himself on the staff video conference call. "She's a welcome addition to our already exceptional team."

For additional information on Light Reading and its editorial staff, visit the About Us page on Light Reading.