Juniper hires new CIO

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that Sharon Mandell will be named Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Rami Rahim. Ms. Mandell will execute on Juniper’s IT strategy and support the IT needs of its employees and customers, while making sure Juniper is well positioned as a leading global IT organization to meet the demands of our changing world. Ms. Mandell began her employment at Juniper on June 22, 2020.

“Sharon will be implementing the technology we know today and ensuring we are ready to implement the technology of tomorrow,” said Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks. “As our industry continues its transition to cloud-driven technologies, Sharon brings the experience, talent and sheer grit that Juniper needs to compete and to excel. I’m honored to have such a talented visionary join the Juniper team.”

Ms. Mandell brings more than 26 years of experience with areas of focus that include cyber security and compliance, enterprise architecture and road mapping, data and analytics, digital transformation and customer service. Most recently, she served as the CIO for TIBCO Software and previously developed her leadership strategy at Harmonic, Black Arrow (now Cadent), Knight Ridder and the Tribune Company. In addition to fostering a world-class IT organization, Ms. Mandell is passionate about supporting women in STEM careers and in her free time she serves on various arts and education-related boards. She also proudly serves on the computer science advisory board at Temple University.

Ms. Mandell holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Temple University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I’m thrilled to join Juniper during this very interesting moment of time where companies and people around the globe are so dependent on Juniper’s industry-leading portfolio of cloud networking solutions,” explained Sharon Mandell, CIO, Juniper Networks. “My experience throughout my career has prepared me to hit the ground running to drive the company’s strategy forward and fulfill Juniper’s vision to connect everything and empower everyone.”

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)