Hilary Mine from Nokia elected new president of DigitalEurope

DIGITALEUROPE’s General Assembly today has elected Hilary Mine, VP and Market Unit Leader, Nordics, Baltics, and Benelux, from Nokia, as its first female President. Julian David, CEO of techUK was re-elected as Vice-President. In total, there were 12 new or re-elected Executive Board members. The new Executive Board is now made up of 40% women, as opposed to 20% in the last election cycle. The elections are effective immediately and the first meeting of the newly-constituted board will take place in September.

Upon her election, Hilary Mine said, “It is a privilege and honor to serve such an important and respected European Trade Association as President. I thank the European digital technology community for their trust and support. The COVID-19 crisis has shown the pivotal role that digital technologies play in European Society. Our role representing them in Brussels and across Europe is more important than ever.”

Director-General of DIGITALEUROPE, Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl said, “Congratulations to DIGITALEUROPE’s new President, Hilary Mine. I very much look forward to working with her and the new Executive Board elected today. She has extensive business experience in both SMEs and large tech companies and will truly be an asset for the association. I’m especially proud that our association has elected its first female President and we have doubled the amount of women on the Executive Board. These elections have been the most hotly contested in years. I wish to thank all those who served DIGITALEUROPE so well over the last few years and all those that took the time to run for election.”

Ms Mine will chair the Executive Board for two years, renewable for another two years. Mr David will be in post for another two years. DIGITALEUROPE’s Executive Board reflects the two types of membership, with 50% representing corporates and 50% representing our national trade associations (NTAs).