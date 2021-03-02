FirstBoard.io releases top 50 listing of board-ready women in tech

SAN FRANCISCO – FirstBoard.io, a curated network of highly qualified and diverse technology leaders, today announced its Top 50 listing of board-ready women in technology.

The group represents the best and brightest female technology leaders from companies such as AWS, GitHub, HBO, Microsoft, Puppet, Salesforce and many more. The Top 50 are almost exclusively C- or VP-level executives at private and public technology companies and have collectively managed 100 acquisitions worth more than $55 billion and nearly 20 Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Their domain and ecosystem expertise span Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Open Source Software, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, IoT and Edge Computing, FinTech, Consumer Tech, Streaming Media and more.

The FirstBoard.io Top 50 were carefully selected based on FirstBoard’s strict criteria that includes both technical depth and operational leadership experience at startups, private and public companies.

“The FirstBoard.io Top 50 showcases the best and most diverse executive-level talent in tech at exactly the time when a new level of collaboration in business and society is being called for,” said Firstboard.io Founder Rita Scroggin. “More than 40 percent of the Top 50 are women of color and all of these leaders bring diverse experiences from around the world and from different sectors to their board positions. I believe that diversifying company boards and leadership teams will be one of the biggest transformative energies to make the world a more equal and just place.”

FirstBoard.io is focused on curating a collective of highly qualified and diverse technology leaders and making connections to private and public companies that seek their specific set of skills, experiences and expertise. The lack of female representation on technology company boards is well understood, and a variety of initiatives have been founded in recent years to increase the number of women on boards. FirstBoard.io is unique among other efforts because of its focus on women who are ready right now to step into the board of directors’ role. While some organizations focus on mentoring, coaching and programmatic content for a membership fee, FirstBoard.io charges no fees to its members, and instead focuses on building a collective of the most qualified and diverse board seat candidates and making the proper connections to secure a seat.

"It’s increasingly important for VC investors who take board seats to promote diversity and inclusion plans for their boards, and Firstboard.io’s mission to bring female leadership into companies has helped my companies lead on this front,” said Tyler Jewell, Managing Director Dell Capital.

Companies that work with FirstBoard.io gain the advantage of having the most qualified board candidates already curated. They can then bring their own criteria for a board director to the FirstBoard.io leadership team, which recommends several board candidates from its membership and manages the process, from introductions to interviews and the offer negotiation (as needed).

FirstBoard.io