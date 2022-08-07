Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

COVID amplifies challenges for women in tech

Alantown Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 7/8/2022
Comment (0)

Along with all the other harms it has caused, COVID-19 has hampered the drive for a more diverse workforce in European tech circles.

So posits Dr. Andrea Huber, managing director of ANGA, an association representing the interests of the German broadband cable industry. Chatting with Diane Christman, president and CEO of The Cable Center, during Light Reading's recent Cable Next-Gen Europe digital symposium, Huber said that the pandemic has hurt more European women in tech roles than men because women tend to have greater dual responsibilities at work and home.

Citing studies that have been conducted over the past couple of years, Huber said surveys show that 30% of European women overall are more dissatisfied with their jobs than they were before the pandemic began. Plus, she noted that 24% of European working mothers reported reducing their work hours during the pandemic, as opposed to only 16% of working fathers.

"So, these numbers speak a very clear language," she said.

Christman cited a recent study of 5,000 women across ten countries conducted by Deloitte, which found that 53% of women said their stress levels have risen during the pandemic, and nearly half said they feel burnt out.

'Still a challenge'

Even without the pandemic, Huber said, it's "still a challenge getting women into tech jobs." In Germany, for instance, just 15% of tech jobs are held by women. "It's a major challenge for us," she noted.

Things are starting to improve a bit, though. Huber noted that women now make up about 30% of the tech students in Germany. "So, things do change but they change slowly," she said.

Although women have gained greater flexibility to work at home on their own schedules during the pandemic, Huber argued that this could be a double-edged sword. Working remotely can lead to women being excluded from company meetings and decision-making, she explained. This can hurt their careers and foster feelings of burnout and depression, especially if women are still saddled with most of the household and family chores.

"It's not a clear-cut issue," Huber said. While European tech companies are showing more flexibility about working hours and locations than before, the results are not always as favorable as might be expected.

Diversity starts with hiring

Discussing possible solutions, Huber and Christman agreed that changes must start at the top of companies and other organizations. While changing an organization's corporate culture is much easier said than done, they argued that senior executives must make a serious commitment to diversify their workforces and recalibrate their hiring practices and policies.

"Diversity starts with the hiring process," Huber said. "If you get off track with a one-dimensional hiring process, you'll never get anywhere … Give diverse people a chance even if they maybe don't fit the mold right off the bat."

Christman observed that younger women expect a much different workplace environment than she and other older female executives did when they started out decades ago. So, she argued, companies need to adapt accordingly.

"There's a very large gap in expectations," she said.

Agreeing with that assessment, Huber said things may not change until tech companies hire "a critical mass" of women.

"In the end, it's a numbers game," she said. "The more women there are in the tech sector, the more likely others are to follow."

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IoT Device Testing: Importance of Understanding Use Cases
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Intelligent Operations - How AI Plays a Critical Role in Network Operations
Intelligent Security - How the SMO Can Enhance the Security Posture of Open RAN
The TCO And Environmental Benefits of the Juniper Networks Cloud Metro Network Solutions
Cloud Metro: Reimagining Metro Networks for Sustainable Business Growth
The business benefits of network automation-as-a-service
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Alantown
Cable Next-Gen Europe returns online

As we have for the past two years, Light Reading will present our Cable Next-Gen Europe conference as a free digital symposium on June 21.

Is cable going to the dickens?

As we have for the past two years, Light Reading will stage the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference as a free digital event over two half-days next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cable Next-Gen event goes online again

As we have for the past two years, Light Reading will stage the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference as a free digital event over two half-days in mid-March.

Cable Next-Gen Business Services returns

Light Reading's longest-running conference will be fully digital again next week as it tackles the damage wrought to the commercial market by COVID-19 and assesses cable's post-pandemic business prospects.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE