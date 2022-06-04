Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

Boingo Wireless hires Rebecca Gray to lead military business

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/6/2022
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of cellular distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, announced the hiring of Rebecca Gray as senior vice president and general manager, military. Gray succeeds Boingo's current senior vice president and general manager of military, Bruce Crair, who is retiring after nearly 10 years of service to the company and more than 30 years of leadership roles in a variety of technology and wireless organizations.

Prior to her appointment at Boingo, Gray was an executive at Comcast NBCUniversal serving the military community. Before this leadership role, she worked at Southern Company, the second largest utility company in the country, where she launched a military strategy and helped the organization significantly grow its Department of Defense (DoD) business.

Serving in the U.S. military, Colonel Rebecca Gray is currently the Vice Wing Commander, 111th Attack Wing at Biddle Air National Guard based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, responsible for supervising the operations, medical, engineer and mission support groups. She also serves on the State Diversity Council for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Colonel Gray is a graduate of the Secretary of Defense Fortune 500 Corporate Fellowship Program and prior to this Fellowship, served in the Georgia Air National Guard. A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree.

"Rebecca is a proven leader who has excelled serving the U.S. military and in her civilian roles," said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. "Her impressive background and unique expertise will continue to propel Boingo's military business to keep our armed forces connected. I am pleased to welcome her to our leadership team as Bruce's replacement. We salute Bruce for the incredible contributions he's made leading Boingo's military business, starting with connecting just one base in 2013 and growing our footprint to more than 75 Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Homeland Security Training Center locations across the U.S., Japan and South Korea."

Boingo is a leading provider of wireless solutions for the U.S. military, with offerings that include: Wi-Fi and fiber network services for troops living in the barracks and on-base family housing; macro towers and small cells for seamless cellular service; and private cellular solutions for connected operations and secure 5G and IoT deployments on base. The company has pioneered wireless innovations across cellular and Wi-Fi networks for more than 20 years to connect people, business and things.

"It is a privilege to join the executive leadership team at Boingo, a wireless leader committed to connecting the soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors who defend our great nation," said Gray. "As the world digitizes in the 5G era, the need for secure communication networks across our military has never been greater. Boingo fulfills this need, simplifying complex wireless challenges to improve communications and set the stage for future innovation. I am proud to help lead the team and look forward to accelerating our growth."

Boingo's military solutions have received awards that include the Marine Corps Community Services Moments of Excellence Award, a Mobile Breakthrough Award for Best Wireless Broadband Company of the Year and the Cablefax Tech Award for Best Wireless/Wi-Fi Solution. Boingo is also a recipient of the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for its commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining veterans.

Boingo Wireless

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Download the White Paper: Why Visibility is Needed to Innovate in Your Wireless Network
5G Smart City End-Through-End Visibility - Download the Infographic
Accelerate Your 5G Network Launch with Confidence
Get the white paper: 5G Ready Now!
Strategy Analytics - Service Providers Leverage Network Functionality to Expand 5G Value Plane with NEF and NWDAF
Data-Driven Insights Improve CSP Business Outcomes
Scaling Open RAN Deployment and Operations
Making Hardware Easy to Manage
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
US 5G leadership depends on ending government infighting By J. David Grossman, VP of Regulatory Affairs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE