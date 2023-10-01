Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

AT&T and Palo Alto Networks: Relationship equity key to upward mobility in cybersecurity

News Analysis
Comment (0)

While it might seem good enough to have cybersecurity skills in a market where demand for skilled workers is high, Palo Alto Networks SVP Wendi Whitmore says think again.

Building relationship equity and demonstrating strong interpersonal skills are key for cybersecurity employees that want to move up in their organization, explained Whitmore during a Women in Tech talk at Palo Alto's Ignite '22 event last month.

(L to R) Moderator Jas Sood, SVP of sales for Palo Alto Networks; Lindsay Preucil, AVP of cyber for AT&T Cybersecurity; Wendi Whitmore, SVP of Unit 42 for Palo Alto Networks. (Image source: Kelsey Ziser, Light Reading.)
(L to R) Moderator Jas Sood, SVP of sales for Palo Alto Networks; Lindsay Preucil, AVP of cyber for AT&T Cybersecurity; Wendi Whitmore, SVP of Unit 42 for Palo Alto Networks.
(Image source: Kelsey Ziser, Light Reading.)

Equity theory examines the "distribution of resources between relationship partners," according to Inc. People will seek out relationships where there's a balance of give and take.

"In a business context, relationship equity can come in the form of access to information, communities, individuals or markets," wrote Adam Fridman, founder of Mabbly, for Inc. "It could also come in the form of referrals, insight or knowledge, financial investment, or any other returns your investment in relationships might make possible."

At Palo Alto Networks, senior leaders vote on promotions so building strong relationships with colleagues and demonstrating an ability to get along well with others will be critical to moving up the ladder, explained Whitmore.

"If you do not have any relationship equity, you may be the brightest mind in your field, but if you have done so at the detriment of everyone around you, you're probably not going to have a lot of people that raise their hand and say, 'Yeah, this person absolutely deserves to get promoted,'" said Whitmore.

Lindsay Preucil, AVP of Cyber for AT&T Cybersecurity, said that cybersecurity executives need to evaluate not only what but also how their team accomplished tasks. An employee could be "exceptionally technically savvy and intelligent" but if they stepped on everyone on their way to the top, that's a problem, said Preucil.

"Did they deposit all the right relationship equity along the way, so that they can keep drawing on that to continue and repeat those successes that they've seen?" said Preucil, who joined Whitmore on the panel.

Hire for attitude, train for skill

Finding cybersecurity professionals in the first place is a real challenge for service providers and vendors.

Help Net Security cites that "For the 12-month period ending in September 2022, employers listed 769,736 openings for cybersecurity positions or jobs requiring cybersecurity skills. Employer demand for cybersecurity workers grew 2.4 times faster than the overall rate across the U.S. economy."

In addition to identifying technically skilled workers, organizations need to focus on finding cybersecurity employees that will thrive in a diverse team. Preucil recommends leadership "Hire for attitude and train for skill."

"Especially for women, it's more likely that you are going to be judged by your experience, and men are more likely to be judged by what their potential is," added Preucil. Hiring managers need to keep that bias in mind, said Preucil.

She explained she isn't minimizing the importance of correct training and certifications, but hiring managers need to "be thinking more about the potential of people and having the right attitude for the role."

Employers should also provide the flexibility workers require to retain quality recruits, said Preucil. AT&T provides paid caregiver leave, for example, so employees have the flexibility to care for a sick child or take care of aging parents.

"There are so many fantastic talented people that we have an opportunity to lose if we don't continue to offer some of that flexibility," added Palo Alto's Whitmore. Organizations need to provide flexible work environments and "make sure that we're not putting in place policies that are going to artificially force people out."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
WT’s Converged Edge Platform
Gaming, Entertainment, Media and Metaverse (GEMM) - WWT and Intel
Reimagining Audacy's Digital Future in the Age of Streaming
How Gaming, Entertainment, and Media Companies Can Create Extraordinary Immersive Experiences
Introducing Immersive Experience (IX)
Blog - Futureproof your residential broadband network, without a crystal ball
Blog - Beyond broadband: Monetizing your fiber investments
5G Core Networks Operator Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE