Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

AnitaB.org announces the participation of Malala Yousafzai at Grace Hopper Celebration EMEA

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

BELMONT, Calif. – AnitaB.org, the global non-profit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, today announced that internationally renowned human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Malala Yousafzai, will participate in the organization's first-ever Grace Hopper Celebration in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The event will take place virtually on May 25-27, 2021.

Malala Yousafzai will join AnitaB.org President & CEO Brenda Darden Wilkerson for a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 26.

"We are thrilled to host Ms. Yousafzai as our missions to promote the education and empowerment of all women are so closely aligned," said Darden Wilkerson. "The elevation of women's rights, especially in technology, has never been more important. Ms. Yousafzai's renowned power to reach and inspire through her words will bring our community's network to the next level."

Malala Yousafzai has famously fought for the education of girls in opposition to the Taliban's influence. Her advocacy has now grown into an international movement and has earned her several international and Pakistani distinctions. At the age of 17, in 2014, she became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban.

Malala Yousafzai kicks off the first of many keynotes and featured speakers, dozens of sessions and workshops and peer networking taking place at the Virtual Grace Hopper Celebration EMEA. AnitaB.org will be unveiling the top visionaries and thought leaders to speak over the next weeks.

Hosted and produced by AnitaB.org, Virtual Grace Hopper Celebration EMEA will be an all-digital experience focused on building community, celebrating common goals and elevating the geographic diversity of women in tech. The Celebration's goal is to provide support, career development tools and technical training to allow women to excel in the workforce, while also equipping women in tech with access to potential employers.

The Virtual Grace Hopper Celebration EMEA will also inspire a new network of advocates and allies with whom AnitaB.org can work year-round to strengthen the capacity of the entire corporate, educational and governmental technology ecosystem necessary for the success of EMEA women technologists.

In 1994, Anita Borg and Dr. Telle Whitney co-founded the Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC), which has grown to become the world's largest annual gathering of women technologists. In 2020, faced with the realities of COVID-19, AnitaB.org held its first ever Virtual Grace Hopper Celebration, attracting more than 30,000 virtual attendees from over 115 countries around the world with two keynote speakers – Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe. Earlier this year, AnitaB.org also hosted Virtual GHC India, gathering more than 5,000 attendees from all over India.

Check out the website for full details and to register for the upcoming event.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
ACG - Using Open Virtual RANS in 5G
Appledore Analyst Report: O-RAN - Why the Future is Open
O-RAN: Defining a path for innovation in the RAN
How a Multi-Vendor Approach Empowered BT's Service Innovation: A Tying Telco Together Interview
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution? By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE