U Mobile's new Open API Portal enables wider range of 5G services in Malaysia

U Mobile launched its Open API Portal to help businesses in Malaysia use APIs to take advantage of 5G services.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

November 19, 2024

Hands holding a phone with Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the background
(Source: Davidovich Mikhail/Alamy Stock Photo)

U Mobile on Tuesday launched its Open API Portal based on the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, becoming the first operator in Malaysia to offer the service.

The operator said the portal will provide access to its suite of APIs, enabling developers, partners and enterprises to integrate and co-create services and solutions with the telco.

U Mobile signed a memorandum of understanding to join the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative at this year's Mobile World Congress.

The Open API Portal will provide an intuitive interface that streamlines the development process and a secure, isolated environment for testing and experimenting with APIs. It will also provide support and a community for co-creation, collaboration and knowledge sharing.

U Mobile did not provide any information about the APIs that will be available on the portal.

Using APIs to leverage 5G services

U Mobile, which was selected earlier this month to build and operate Malaysia's second 5G network, said the suite of APIs would help enterprises take advantage of 5G services.

The company noted that the suite of APIs in its portal would enable easy integration of messaging, voice, data and network services.

"As Malaysia's future second 5G network provider, we look forward to working with more partners to bring innovative 5G and 5G advanced solutions to enterprises in this AI-driven digital economy," Neil Tomkinson, chief information officer at U Mobile, said in a statement.

To date, most of the applications that have been built using open APIs have been designed to prevent online scams.

In March, China's three major telecom operators – China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom – launched the GSMA Open Gateway One Time Password Application Programming Interface (OTP API) to help combat mobile fraud.

In July, Malaysian operator Maxis and its Thai counterpart AIS signed an agreement with Singtel to use the SingVerify suite to enable network-based authentication for mobile subscribers. The SingVerify suite, which uses open APIs based on the GSMA Open Gateway framework, authenticates digital identities registered with consumer services.

About the Author

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia-Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism, joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

