Nokia, Thales to provide backbone for London Underground's Connect project

TfL has tapped Thales and Nokia to replace fiber infrastructure underpinning the Connect radio network used for applications including CCTV and security communications.

Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor

May 21, 2024

A tube train pulling into the station
(Source: Iconic Cornwall/Alamy Stock Photo)

London Underground, part of Transport for London (TfL), has selected Thales alongside its transmission network technology partner Nokia for the upgrading of its Connect system.

This refers to the radio, transmission and operational CCTV communications technology used across London Underground's network, underpinned by a multi-services network (MSN). 

During a press roundtable this week, spokespeople said the core radio network is not part of the refresh, as all 295 core basestations have been upgraded by Thales in the last few years. This stage of the project will focus mainly on the fiber network to connect the remaining elements, relying on Nokia's Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) network solution.

Currently, the reference system is being built using generic elements from Nokia. The next stage will be testing of the fiber infrastructure, which should take several months. The migration will start in 2025, with the whole system to be upgraded by 2027. The technology should then stay in place into the 2030s.

Change here for Nokia

One of the rationales for doing the upgrade is that legacy systems can slowly become unreliable and could disrupt services, possibly causing delays and other negative impacts on passenger journeys. Nokia will be a new partner in the project, replacing Ericsson, which was the original supplier.

The upgrade will also allow services that currently use other networks to run on MSN, said a company spokesperson during the roundtable. This may include services like telemetry and asset monitoring, as well as AI and analytics.

The technology could also be used in future to add entirely new building blocks on top of the existing system, such as AI for detecting abandoned luggage, without affecting the performance of the core functionalities.

The Connect system currently runs at 99.999% availability, and one of the goals of the project has been to ensure this continues. As for the main challenges involved in the upgrade, spokespeople identified "future-proofing" the design, as well as some of the complexities of conducting a brownfield project like this within the London Underground network.

Part of the challenge is that there are only small windows of time at night when trains are not running in which to carry out work. This also means ensuring the first morning train can run even if there have been setbacks onsite – trains cannot run unless the system is operational.

The importance of the system has also meant more stringent requirements have been built in. The whole Connect system is, for example, completely isolated from any public networks.

About the Author(s)

