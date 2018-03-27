Windstream Acquires MASS Communications

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) announced today it has acquired MASS Communications, a privately held New York-based telecommunications network management company, for approximately $37.5 million in an all-cash transaction, or less than 4x trailing 12 months (TTM) OIBDAR inclusive of synergies, which are expected to be fully realized within 90 days.
MASS Communications serves a broad range of small to mid-sized global enterprises in the financial, legal, healthcare, technology, education and government sectors, providing custom engineered voice, data and networking solutions.
"This acquisition adds a well-run company with a customer-first mindset and an impressive track record of growing revenue to Windstream. MASS Communications customers now will have access to Windstream Enterprise's deep portfolio of networking solutions and cloud-based services, including SD-WAN Concierge and OfficeSuite," said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale.
Levine also announced that MASS Communications CEO Darren Mass has been named president-resale for the company's Enterprise & Wholesale business unit.
"MASS Communications has built a phenomenal portfolio of clients through both partner and reseller relationships. Darren's collaborative, customer-centric approach to solutions and commitment to a superior customer experience are aligned with our company values. I am confident his leadership of our reseller business will help drive organic revenue growth," Levine said.
