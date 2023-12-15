CableLabs Kyrio unit nabs a big Wi-Fi client, changes CEOs

Sponsored By

CableLabs Kyrio unit nabs a big Wi-Fi client, changes CEOsCableLabs Kyrio unit nabs a big Wi-Fi client, changes CEOs

Kyrio's new deal to provide authorized testing for the Plume-backed OpenSync platform could become Kyrio's top Wi-Fi program. Meanwhile, CEO Ike Elliott has stepped down and been succeeded by CableLabs vet Jeff Leget.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 15, 2023

2 Min Read
Wi-Fi abstract art
(Skorzewiak/Alamy Stock Photo)

Kyrio has had an active few weeks. The for-profit CableLabs subsidiary landed a testing deal with Wi-Fi management specialist Plume and saw a shift in leadership amid the recent departure of former CEO Ike Elliott.

In a deal that could represent Kyrio's biggest Wi-Fi-related program to date, the company recently announced it has become the first authorized testing lab for OpenSync, the Plume-led software framework/common management platform for Wi-Fi. Testing will focus on both new and upgraded OpenSync-powered devices. Allion Labs has a team in Taiwan that also handles OpenSync certification testing.

Kyrio's deal with OpenSync came together as demand rises among device manufacturers that want to implement OpenSync, according to Jason Lauer, Kyrio's VP of engineering and operations.

He said Kyrio has been working with Plume on OpenSync testing for about two years and likewise has long-standing test relationships with about 95% of the manufacturers that are already implementing the framework through DOCSIS testing, other forms of Wi-Fi testing or security-related testing. Examples of companies in the OpenSync ecosystem include Broadcom, MediaTek, MaxLinear, Askey, Sagemcom, CommScope, Humax, Qualcomm, Hitron and Sercomm.

In addition to operating a 14,000-square-foot testing lab, Kyrio also owns a 5,000-square-foot home in Brighton, Colorado, where it runs real-world Wi-Fi performance tests and some customized testing.

Related:CableLabs' Kyrio unit sets sights on network convergence

The new agreement will stand up a hardened certification process for devices that use OpenSync, including Wi-Fi routers and extenders, for both residential and business use cases. Kyrio has not publicized its pricing for the program.

But it is poised to be a large piece of business for Kyrio, a unit that was once known as NetworkFX before a rebranding in 2016. In fact, it could become Kyrio's leading Wi-Fi program within the next 12 to 18 months, Lauer said.

Kyrio is also looking to expand in other areas. The company is developing a 25-Gig PON interop project for a "major" but unnamed US operator, according to Lauer, and is in discussions with a number of optical line terminal (OLT) vendors to get them involved.

That work relates to an initiative underway at CableLabs to boost its focus on fiber-to-the-premises technologies, work that includes the launch of a pair of new working groups.

CEO change

Meanwhile, Kyrio will be pushing ahead with a new leader. Ike Elliott, Kyrio's CEO since the fall of 2020 and an exec at CableLabs since 2010, announced on LinkedIn that he is leaving the organization. He's staying on for a couple of months to assist with the transition.

Related:What's next for Kyrio?

Jeff Leget, exec of CableLabs and CEO of Kyrio

Jeff Leget has taken the reins of Kyrio. (Source: CableLabs/Kyrio)

CableLabs confirmed that Jeff Leget, another exec of the organization, has taken the reins at Kyrio. Leget most recently served as SVP of infrastructure at CableLabs.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Helium Mobile
Network Technology
Helium Mobile's subscriber count could exceed 8,000
Helium Mobile's subscriber count could exceed 8,000

Dec 15, 2023

Abstract image of US one hundred dollar bill
Broadband
Louisiana will be first state to roll out BEAD grants
Louisiana will be first state to roll out BEAD grants

Dec 15, 2023

Wi-Fi abstract art
Wi Fi
CableLabs Kyrio unit nabs a big Wi-Fi client, changes CEOs
CableLabs Kyrio unit nabs a big Wi-Fi client, changes CEOs

Dec 15, 2023

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Consolidated wins millions in Maine
The Buildout: Consolidated wins millions in Maine

Dec 15, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Network Technology
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks

Dec 14, 2023

Sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability

Dec 6, 2023

Network Technology
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions

Dec 6, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News