WiCipedia: Waffles for Brains, MWC Female Keynoters & Tech Decision Makers

Those Numbers Look About Right

A panel of speakers, made up of 25% women, at a Cisco Mobile World Congress Newsmaker Event called "5G -- Where Are We?" From left to right, the speakers are Hanno Basse, president of decentralized media solutions at Live Planet; Thierry Maupile, chief strategy and EVP of product management at Altiostar; Caroline Chan, VP and GM of the 5G Infrastructure Division Network Platform Group at Intel; and Kishen Mangat, VP and GM of mobility and automation at Cisco.

(Source: Mitch Wagner)