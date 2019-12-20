WiCipedia: Flexible Work Priorities, Next-Level VC & Top Women in Tech

More Blogs from WiCipedia

WiCipedia: Glass Ceiling Justice, Tech on TV & the Dark Ages of Advertising (0) This week in our WiC roundup: Women take companies to court in droves over unfair pay; TV isn't done with tech parodies; is the glass ceiling getting lower?; and more.

WiCipedia: Cultivating Confidence for Speaking Gigs, 2020 Predictions & Too Many Marks (0) This week in our WiC roundup: Harlem Capital raises cash for minority founders; female speakers claim their worth; more women will join tech in the new year; and more.

WiCipedia: Queen of Code, Leadership Sexism & Unicorns vs. Zebras (3) This week in our WiC roundup: Barbara Liskov reigns as queen of code; female leaders don't have support, even from women; zebras push unicorns aside; and more.