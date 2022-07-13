Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Why 5G vRAN matters

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes 7/13/2022
Comment (0)

To virtualize high capacity 5G RAN and be competitive with systems that use custom silicon is a challenge that many people — including me — thought would be tough to overcome. To process 100MHz of bandwidth, with 256QAM modulation, 16 layers and 64T64R massive MIMO, per sector is a major baseband engineering task. It is an industry achievement that these systems are deployed at scale in any form. To do this in a virtualized system, deployed on a commercial off-the-shelf server, is even harder.

We now know it can be done. Operators in several markets have shown it is possible to run commercial 5G virtualized RANs (vRANs) without compromising the user experience and while meeting critical radio KPIs. This is a RAN engineering success — a triumph even.

Yes, vRAN systems make compromises relative to baseband on custom silicon, notably in power consumption and physical footprint. And yes, the RAN developer must optimize software for the server platform. But it is now possible to deploy vRAN in high capacity 5G networks in a way that scales operationally to support high quality, reliable nationwide services.

But why does this matter? Why is vRAN important to 5G? And why should operators care?

In simple terms, vRAN and cloud RAN — the terms are quickly becoming interchangeable — bring a range of capabilities to operator networks that will emerge and evolve over the next decade. These include the following:

  • Cloud infrastructure and operations: Mobile RANs are deployed at large scale with efficient deployment and operational models developed over decades. Nevertheless, there is potential to leverage "cloud scale" infrastructure and automation tools to generate further efficiencies in RAN hardware and software operations. No question, there is work to do to support RAN workloads as cloud native applications, and cloud infrastructure still needs to be proven in terms of long-term support in the field, but this approach to RAN system integration, deployment and operation offers promise.
  • Edge architectures for service innovation: RAN processing and cloud compute exist on a continuum. By adopting cloud platforms, operators can more easily combine distributed and centralized RAN architectures in the same network. And by hosting RAN processing on common edge infrastructure with 5G core and end-user applications, there are opportunities to optimize the service experience. In this sense, cloud RAN can be an enabler for advanced services.
  • Programmable RAN and fast feature development: Cloud native RAN software (microservices, containerized, orchestrated) and CI/CD methodologies create opportunities for faster development cycles and faster deployment in the field. It makes it easier to evolve individual software modules in a non-disruptive manner — for example, to add new mobility management algorithms or RAN policies — and closely aligns with the programmable RAN model enabled by the O-RAN Alliance RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) architecture.
  • Competition and innovation: Disaggregation of hardware and software creates opportunities for market entrants and specialization. Custom RAN silicon is a huge investment affordable only to the largest equipment suppliers. In a vRAN scenario, developers can leverage the commercial silicon and server ecosystem, enabling them to focus on software and features. This model attracts new players with new ideas and creates competition. High performance merchant RAN silicon is now also becoming available from diverse sources to give software-centric system developers more hardware options.
  • Multi-generation in a single platform: Virtualization will enable operators to maintain earlier generations of network technology — such as 2G — without the need for traditional hardware equipment. For example, operators can run 2G, 4G and 5G network software on a common off-the-shelf server to serve the subscriber base as it migrates over time.

The current system of RAN deployment and operation is excellent — 8 billion mobile device subscriptions worldwide* prove this. The motivation for cloud RAN is not to replace this model overnight, but to complement it and offer a development path that can help prepare operator networks for a more dynamic and diverse services environment. vRAN is a long-term play that will evolve over a decade or more.

*Omdia's World Cellular Information Series (WCIS) Data Dashboard

This blog is sponsored by Samsung Networks.

— Gabriel Brown, Senior Principal Analyst – Mobile Networks & 5G, Heavy Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Reviewing Vodafone's Open RAN System Integration white paper

Vodafone has ambitious plans for open RAN – it's aiming to deploy at 30% of its more than 100,000 European sites by 2030 – and is an influential voice in mobile network tech.

My take on the Small Cell World Summit

Thoughts from an event that helps set the agenda for small cell technology and product development.

Opening a path to open RAN

Carriers need partners that can negate the impact of their skills shortage and can assist them in deploying an open RAN solution that leverages a multivendor, best-of-breed platform. #sponsored

5G transport: Supporting the cloud RAN

Heavy Reading survey research shows that — like centralized RAN (C-RAN) architectures — cloud RAN architectures are gaining momentum globally. Beneath the virtualization layer, the transport network plays a crucial role. #sponsored

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE