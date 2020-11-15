What's the Story? Edge computing ain't easy





Light Reading's Mike Dano and Phil Harvey review the Leading Lights Awards categories they judged, ranging from 5G to optical transport.

Mike starts by examining the Outstanding Use Case: Edge Computing category, which he explains is challenging to judge because "edge computing is still very much in its early days; it's still really unclear how it's going to play out."

However, several other categories include technologies a bit farther along in commercial development. Phil and Mike also discuss open RAN products, 5G technology and go way into the weeds of optical transport services.

Here are the categories Mike reviewed:

5G Service Provider of the Year

5G Technology Vendor of the Year

Most Innovative Open RAN Product or Solution

Outstanding Use Case: Edge Computing

Here are the categories Phil reviewed:

Company of the Year (Public)

Most Innovative Routing and Switching Solution

Most Innovative Service Provider Transport Solution

Outstanding Systems Integrator

Check out the full list of Leading Lights finalists here.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Outstanding Use Case: Edge Computing – edge computing market is only beginning to ramp up. (02:10)

Most Innovative Open RAN Product or Solution includes many products that are already commercially deployed. (04:30)

5G Technology Vendor of the Year category. (06:44)

Outstanding Systems Integrator and Most Innovative Routing and Switching Solution categories. (08:53)

Public Company of the Year category for innovative companies that make investors and employees happy. (18:36)

Phil is color blind, and Mike has "strong feelings about Comic Sans." (23:51)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading