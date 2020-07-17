Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

What do Brits think of the Huawei ban?

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 7/17/2020
Comment (0)

In the wake of the UK's decision to ban Huawei, the European team at Light Reading has carried out some tongue-in-cheek market segmentation to illustrate the mainstream opinions about a company that dominated this week's national headlines. The British public can be subdivided into the following categories:

  • Hua-what?: This significant chunk of the population has yet to figure out the pronunciation of the Chinese company's name, let alone its role in the UK economy. It includes people who remain dazzled by the power of email and think Raspberry Pi is a misspelled dessert. Barring all-out war with China, most in this category will remain oblivious to the ban unless it triggers a telecom apocalypse or price rises for customers. After warning of blackouts last week, BT is now anticipating there will be no disruption, however, thanks to the long seven-year deadline it has been given to eject Huawei. As for threats of higher prices, if expenses mount, those carry a hollow ring. Despite multi-billion-dollar spectrum auctions and other costly telco investments, telecom prices fell by 95% between 1997 and 2016, according to new data from the UK's Office for National Statistics.

  • 5G-ers: A relatively small subset of the population that cares deeply about technology, this includes people mortified at the prospect of losing a 5G linchpin. Fear not, 5G-ers, because BT now thinks it can manage perfectly well without Huawei, thank you very much. Vodafone probably can, too. After all, the US has built a reputation as one of the most advanced countries in 5G, according to some analysts, and it has no Chinese vendors whatsoever. But even if replacing Huawei holds up the UK's 5G rollout, would anyone notice? To critics, the technology is about as useful as a Ferrari on a farm track. Just earlier this month, South Korean 5G pioneer KT Corp was grumbling about slow 5G adoption by consumers. Anyone in the UK still worried they will miss out can always head to O2: Its 5G network already looks as Nordic as Abba.

    Sweden's best-known non-5G export.
    Sweden's best-known non-5G export.

  • Not 5G-ers: An even smaller group, this one is formed mainly of conspiracy theorists who blame coronavirus on 5G and the companies behind it. As a vendor from China, where the disease originally surfaced, Huawei is an even more sinister force to these people than it is to less deranged opponents. A violent faction of this wing has been zealously contributing to the Huawei purge by setting fire to its equipment, although it's likely that 4G basestations and gear provided by Huawei's European rivals have also been torched.

    Caused by 5G?
    Caused by 5G?

  • Communists: Features pseudo-intellectuals, world-weary Guardianistas and Brexit Remoaners who see the Huawei ban as evidence the UK is becoming a US colony. Communists often respond to the allegation that Huawei snoops for the Chinese government with a smirking reference to Edward Snowden (pictured below) and US surveillance antics (so Huawei's OK, then). They also dismiss the lengthening charge sheet against the Chinese vendor as nothing more than a hostile US campaign. Tech-savvy members of this group eulogize Huawei's 5G leadership and depict European rivals as plodding cavemen in comparison.

    Spies like us?
    Spies like us?

  • Fascists: Features warmongering Conservatives, Daily Mail readers and Nigel Farage-loving Brexiteers who see Huawei as a "bad actor" and Chinese government stooge. Fascists dismiss the lack of evidence that Huawei spies for China as a mere detail and think its Chinese identity is all the proof any sensible observer should need. They will happily pull out the charge sheet of corporate misdemeanours but usually clam up at any mention of Ericsson's recent $1 billion fine for years of international bribery and corruption. Some tech-savvy members of this group reject talk of Huawei's 5G leadership and insist European rivals are really doing quite well, notwithstanding the massive loss of mobile market share since Huawei turned up.

    Related posts:

    — Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from Morris Lore
    Huawei ban risks turning UK into Nordic duopoly

    A ban on buying Huawei's 5G products starting in 2021 may have come too soon for open RAN or other non-Nordic alternatives.

    Ericsson rubbishes UK warnings of Huawei ban disruption

    Swedish vendor says it currently swaps about 100,000 mobile sites a year, more than twice the UK's installed base.

    UK bill for Huawei takeaway does not add up

    Service providers in the UK have this week raised lots of unanswered questions about the cost of a Huawei ban.

    Huawei's possible demise is grounds for a UK U-turn

    Threatening language by China's UK ambassador is inappropriate and overlooks the perilous nature of Huawei's current predicament.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing
    July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2020
    August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
    July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
    July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
    July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
    July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
    August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
    August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
    Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
    Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
    Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
    5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE