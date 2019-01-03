& cplSiteName &

Whale Cloud Announces Digital Telco Maturity Map at Camp Nou

3/1/2019
BARCELONA -- Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. (Whale Cloud), the global digital transformation leader, announced its innovative Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM) at Camp Nou, where Whale Cloud has hosted its 7th Together Summit.

DTMM offers a practical approach to guide the digital transformation journey and evaluate the maturity level for telcos. It is crafted over the profound telecom knowledge and efforts from industry leading experts. This DTMM will initially serve the telecom industry for transformation guidelines and later will expand its scope to cover much wider industries to make it much more generally available.

In the official announcement, Steven Cho, chief digital consultant of Whale Cloud, addressed that “It is the very first digital transformation approach that combines expertise in telecom industry and technological advantages from Alibaba. We aim to use this framework to accelerate CSP's digital transformation towards Digital Service Provider (DSP).”

DTMM covers the four dimensions that will drive CSP transformation, i.e. customer satisfaction, technology fusion, operation excellence and vertical innovation. It defines five levels and 346 checkpoints, allowing a comprehensive evaluation of positioning, strategy and situation of the specific CSP transformation journey, and to define a clear transformation roadmap for technology-driven evolution.

For more details about DTMM, please visit: http://www.iwhalecloud.com/whitepaper-DTMM?_l=en

Whale Cloud

