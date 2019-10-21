Vodafone Idea Picks Red Hat for 'Universal Cloud' in 100+ Data Centers

NEW DELHI -- Red Hat today announced that Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's telecom service provider, is leveraging Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Ceph Storage, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to transform its distributed network data centers to open standards, open interfaces based "Universal Cloud." These will be also extended to serve third party workloads.

With the largest distributed cloud deployment in the country, VIL will be rapidly transforming its 100+ data centers across a "Universal Cloud," where a shared software platform is capable of running multiple workloads e.g. network, IT and third party applications, across its distributed cloud locations. Red Hat OpenStack Platform is enabling VIL to design efficient pods, which can be geographically distributed and taken closer to the end- users, helping to reduce latency and enable an optimal user experience. With Red Hat's open APIs, VIL will be able to deliver actionable insights to its enterprise users, and help them potentially create a competitive advantage.

In collaboration with Red Hat, VIL plans to set up a DevOps team, to drive more consistent innovation and to help co-create new solutions and extend the platform to start-ups and developers. In addition, VIL will further deploy Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to automate workflows, and extend self-provisioning to VIL enterprise customers. VIL plans to work closely with the Red Hat Global Services team to build new capabilities and execute these initiatives.

