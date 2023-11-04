Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

YouTube TV subs get price break on new 'NFL Sunday Ticket' packages

News Analysis

Nearly four months after striking an exclusive deal to distribute the NFL Sunday Ticket package, YouTube has released presale and regular retail pricing for the out-of-market football TV package. Notably, customers of YouTube TV, the company's multichannel pay-TV service, will get a sizable price break on the package.

YouTube announced its exclusive deal to distribute the NFL Sunday Ticket package in December 2022. (Source: YouTube)
YouTube announced its exclusive deal to distribute the NFL Sunday Ticket package in December 2022.
(Source: YouTube)

YouTube is offering a mix of pricing and packaging options for consumers who want to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube TV subscriptions or subscribe to it a la carte via the YouTube Premium Channels service. Here's a snapshot of how those options stack up:

  • YouTube TV subs on the service's base plan (regularly $72.99 per month) can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on during the presale period (through June 6, 2023), for $249 for the season: $100 off the "retail price" of $349.
  • YouTube TV subs can also combine NFL Sunday Ticket and the NFL RedZone channel for $289 for the season during the presale – a $100 discount on the regular price of $389 for the season.
  • Consumers also have the option to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on a standalone basis (no pay-TV subscription required) for the presale price of $349 for the season, a price that rises to $449 when the presale period ends. YouTube is selling the Sunday Ticket a la carte using Primetime Channels, a service that sells a range of premium streaming services such as Paramount+ and AMC+.
  • Via Primetime Channels, consumers can bundle NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for the presale price of $389, or $489 when the presale period ends.
  • According to the fine print, YouTube isn't offering refunds, and the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription auto-renews at the current seasonal price unless cancelled.

Depending on whether NFL Sunday Ticket is being added to a YouTube TV subscription or purchased a la carte, YouTube's presale prices come in both below and above the $293 that DirecTV, the distributor that previously held exclusive rights for NFL Sunday Ticket, sold it for last season.

Potential for mid- and late-season options

Some variations on NFL Sunday Ticket pricing could emerge deeper into the 2023 regular season. Christian Oestlein, VP of product management at YouTube, said the company is researching possible mid-season and late-season forms of the package, according to The Verge.

YouTube is predictably giving preferential treatment to YouTube TV – using NFL Sunday Ticket as a tool to retain and acquire customers who also happen to be football fans. Launched in early 2017, YouTube TV had more than 5 million paid and trial subscribers as of July 2022.

As it takes over a package that previously was distributed exclusively by DirecTV, YouTube has also developed some new interactive features for NFL Sunday Ticket. Those include a way for subscribers to view multiple games simultaneously and access to key plays.

"We are also working on adding shopping integrations so viewers can easily buy merchandise to support their teams, and social features that YouTube users are already familiar with, like chat, polls, and more," Oestlein explained in this blog post.

YouTube is reportedly paying about $2 billion per year over seven years to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV and the YouTube Premium Channels service. Prior to details on how YouTube would price and package the NFL offering, MoffettNathanson (a unit of SVB Securities) estimated that the company would need to attract about 4.5 million Sunday Ticket subscribers just to break even.

At the time, MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson viewed that as a tall task, considering DirecTV had reportedly peaked at 2 million NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers.

YouTube's deal with the NFL adds to a string of sports rights deals involving streaming platforms and the use of a direct-to-consumer model. Examples of other premium streaming services that have secured distribution rights for popular sports include Amazon, Apple, NBCUniversal's Peacock and Paramount+.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Free Up Innovation with Multi-Vendor Open RAN Framework
WWT, not merely a Value-Added Reseller, but a full-service Technology Solutions Provider
The Top 4 Telecom Trends To Watch Out For In 2023
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
Greener Networks Made Possible by Coherent Innovations
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Battle of the bands. Get more fiber capacity using more spectrum.
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE