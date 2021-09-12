YouTube TV reaches Comcast Flex devices and XClass TVs

Comcast added another streaming pay-TV option to its Flex platform and recently launched XClass TV models with the launch of YouTube TV, Google's virtual multichannel video programming distribution (vMVPD) offering.

YouTube is the latest pay-TV streaming app to be launched on Xfinity Flex. Others include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app.

(Image source: Comcast)

The distribution deal gives YouTube TV exposure to Comcast's broadband customer base along with a new line of smart TVs that are available nationwide.

Xfinity Flex is Comcast's streaming/smart home product for broadband-only customers, with nearly 4 million Flex devices deployed since launching it in 2019. XClass TV is a new nationally available family of smart TVs that use Comcast's global streaming platform that's currently sold in stores and online by retailing giant Walmart.

In addition to integrating the YouTube TV app itself, Comcast is also weaving the service into its voice search and navigation system.

On the pay-TV side, Comcast has completed similar integrations for the Hulu + Live TV service, Sling TV and Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app. Comcast has also woven in various subscription VoD apps on Flex, XClass TV and X1 (Comcast's flagship pay-TV service), including Netflix, NBCU's Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and, soon, Apple TV+.

"The launch of YouTube TV on Flex is another example of how we surround our broadband service with value, giving our customers access to all their preferred content and subscriptions on one device powered by our award-winning entertainment and voice platform," Colin Petrie-Norris, SVP of consumer entertainment at Xfinity, said in a statement.

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading