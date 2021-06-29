Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

YouTube TV launches pricey premium for 4K and offline viewing

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/29/2021
Comment (0)

YouTube TV has jumped on the 4K bandwagon, but at a price.

The OTT-TV service provider this week introduced "4K Plus," a premium add-on that supports 4K streaming of select programming and channels, along with the ability for subscribers to download content for offline viewing.

The premium feature regularly costs an additional $19.99 per month, on top of YouTube TV's baseline package of $64.95. Customers who have a 4K TV and want that full package will be on the hook for almost $85 per month. But to prime the pump and incent customers to take advantage of the new features in their early days, YouTube TV is offering a one-month free trial followed by a promotional price of $9.99 per month that lasts one year. After that time is up, the 4K Plus price rises to the aforementioned additional $19.99 per month.

FuboTV CEO David Gandler took advantage of YouTube TV's announcement to remind the world via Twitter that his service launched 4K streams during the 2018 World Cup as part of FuboTV's base package, which currently goes for $64.99 per month.

YouTube TV's 4K Plus feature also allows subscribers to access unlimited streams in the home (when connected to a local Wi-Fi network). That compares to a policy on YouTube TV's standard subscription plan that lets customers access up to three separate devices at the same time. The download feature allows customers to download shows and movies recorded on the service's cloud DVR for offline viewing on a tablet or smartphone.

The premium add-ons arrive a few months after YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan hinted at the forthcoming offering, but didn't reveal what price it would carry.

YouTube TV's premium plan adds 4K live TV streaming to the service for the first time. Initially, it will support content from networks such as NBC and ESPN, along with VoD fare in the format from networks and programmers such as FX, Discovery and Tastemade. The move also comes ahead of NBCU's plan to deliver live coverage of the Tokyo Summer Games in 4K and HDR for the first time (NBCU previously offered a subset of Olympics coverage in 4K on a one-day delay).

YouTube TV's premium move also arrives as consumer adoption of 4K-capable TVs continues to climb. According to recent data from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), more than half of US homes (52%) have a 4K TV, a 16-point jump from 2020, and the largest rate of growth for any product surveyed by the organization.

Among other changes and updates, YouTube TV is also adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for all YouTube TV subs. YouTube TV said it will roll that enhancement to select devices over the coming weeks.

YouTube TV, which raised its baseline by $15 per month last year amid a programming lineup expansion, had about 3 million subscribers as of October 2020, but has yet to announce an updated figure.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Brief: Enabling On-Demand Wave Services for Edge Cloud Exchange
White paper: Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide: Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Blog: How Service Providers can win by owning the Edge
Video: Ciena’s leaders discuss Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Accelerate Your 5G Network Launch with Confidence
Boosting Telecom and Datacom System Performance
Time to Turn the Lights Out on SONET
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE