Yospace extends ad-tech deal with DirecTV

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, UK – Yospace, the pioneer of server-side ad insertion (SSAI), has extended its partnership with DIRECTV Advertising, the go-to partner for omni-channel TV. The relationship began in 2015 and will continue on for the next several years, marking nearly a decade of innovation in streaming monetization.

Yospace has helped DIRECTV Advertising to substantially grow its digital video advertising offering and meet the growing demands of the television industry, which has seen streaming audiences grow exponentially year-on-year, while adopting advanced digital advertising techniques such as programmatic to maximize ROI.

As a result, DIRECTV Advertising has been able to deliver a programmatic advertising strategy across all its digital and streaming inventory (live and VOD), including programmatic at scale across more than ninety owned and operated premium TV networks, including live sports. DIRECTV's programmatic fill-rates are ahead of the industry standard, with a video completion rate over ninety-eight percent.

Yospace