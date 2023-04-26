Xumo Play kicks off free NFL streaming channel

IRVINE, Calif. – Xumo Play, a leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, today launched the NFL Channel, just in time for live, three-day coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft with NFL Draft Center beginning April 27. For the first three rounds on April 27 and 28, NFL Draft Center, will feature live look-in coverage with commentary and analysis from hosts Mike Yam, Cynthia Frelund, Bucky Brooks, and Lance Zierlein as the draft progresses. On the final day of the draft, April 29, the NFL Channel will be the only place fans can watch live coverage of every pick from the final four rounds.

All year round, the NFL Channel features hundreds of hours of curated programming, including replays of classic games, special live programming, and movies, shows and documentaries from NFL Films and NFL Media.

NFL Draft Center coverage will begin streaming its live coverage on Xumo Play April 27th at 8:00 PM EST; on April 28th at 7:00 pm EST; and on April 29th at 12:00 pm EST.

Xumo Play