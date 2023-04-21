Xumo exec on smart TV deals – there's more to come

Xumo, the national streaming joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications, is gearing up to launch its first standalone device, the Xumo Stream Box, later this year.

The Stream Box rollout is "a big priority for us this year," Colin Petrie-Norris, Xumo's chief revenue and platform officer, said on the Light Reading Podcast at this week's NAB Show in Las Vegas.

But the streaming JV is also looking to expand the retail side of its business, which is currently focused on partnerships with two TV makers: Hisense and Element Electronics.

"We will be adding to that lineup and expanding our direct-to-consumer business," Petrie-Norris said.

Xumo, a company acquired by Comcast in 2020 prior to the formation of the JV, is also looking to expand on Xumo Play, the brand for its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. For the first time, Xumo will be in position to embed Xumo Play into the operating system of its own devices rather than integrating it on a white-label basis, said Petrie-Norris, who was Xumo's CEO prior to the Comcast deal.

"That's a big change for us and very, very differentiated," he said.

Xumo is also looking to broaden its enterprise business – the company confirmed its involvement in Google's recent, massive expansion of FAST channels.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading