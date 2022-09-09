Sign In Register
Video/Media

Xperi expands Vewd OpX for TV operators

9/9/2022
Comment (0)

AMSTERDAM – Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi") announced today at IBC2022 the launch of Vewd OpX for Android TV Operator Tier.

With this version, Vewd OpX — a cloud-managed, operator-grade set-top box (STB) experience that integrates Pay-TV services with OTT content — is made available as a custom launcher and TV app for Android TV Operator Tier STBs. The solution has successfully been deployed by U.S. operator Evoca for the delivery of its NEXTGEN TV service, making it the first Android TV Operator Tier launcher on an ATSC 3.0 platform.

Vewd OpX continues to be available for global operators and hybrid TV applications leveraging European broadcast standards such as HbbTV as well, and this latest expansion shows the continued growth of the product.

Beyond using Vewd OpX to deliver Pay-TV experiences on Android TV, Evoca benefits from device management tools offered by Xperi to remotely configure its STBs in the field and to deliver software updates to deployed devices. With the integrated solution, Evoca can offer a fully managed NEXTGEN TV experience, including ATSC 3.0 broadcast and broadband channels, OTT services and apps, VOD content, and cloud recording services.

"For our service built on the ATSC 3.0 standard, we needed a robust, flexible solution for customizing the user experience on Android TV set-top boxes," said Mitch Weinraub, vice president of product management at Evoca. "Vewd OpX fulfills Google's requirements for the Android TV Operator Tier, enabling easy content discovery and consumption across broadcast and OTT channels, apps, games, and more using our new receiver, called Pilot."

Vewd OpX is based on a flexible set of UX modules including Home Screen, Live TV, Guide, First Time Installation, and Settings. On Android TV Operator Tier, Vewd OpX can be used as a custom launcher, a TV app, and to customize the Android TV standard setup wizard. The Vewd OpX framework can be tailored by operators to create a specific experience, including branding, configuration, custom views, and special integrations.

Read the full announcement here.

Xperi
Evoca

