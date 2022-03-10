Xperi completes spin-off of product business

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the "Company" or "Xperi") celebrates its first day of trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "XPER."

Xperi has built a powerful portfolio of best-in-class entertainment technology brands such as TiVo, DTS, IMAX Enhanced and HD Radio, which it will leverage to accelerate its media platform business by pursuing engagement-based, recurring advertising, and data analytics revenue. Xperi's independent media platform, TiVo OS, provides scale to CE brands and content providers, a profitable partnership model, and an award-winning, content-first experience where live TV and streaming services are fully integrated and personalized in a way that makes it easy to find, watch, and enjoy content across a siloed ecosystem.

Together, Xperi brands create immersive and personalized experiences that help its partners capture audience engagement and its end users achieve extraordinary experiences.

As previously announced, each stockholder of record of the Company's predecessor (now known as "Adeia"), as of close of business on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, received a distribution of four shares of Xperi Common Stock for every ten shares of common stock of Adeia.

Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP acted as legal advisor.

Read the full announcement here.

Xperi