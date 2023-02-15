Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Digital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

With losses mounting, HK Cable TV shuts down after 30 years

News Analysis

Hong Kong's oldest pay TV operator has turned in its licence with six years to run.

Hong Kong Cable TV, which began operating in 1993, said it will terminate service on May 31. Its 12-year licence expires in 2029. The HK government accepted the request to return the licence, saying it was a commercial decision.

In a statement to the Hong Kong exchange, parent company i-Cable Communications attributed the exit to the "rapidly changing media landscape in Hong Kong and fierce competition among global pay TV content providers and pay TV operators."

i-Cable, which also operates a free-to-air channel, will invest further in broadcast TV, while optimizing online content delivery. (Source: Michael Zech/Alamy Stock Photo)
i-Cable, which also operates a free-to-air channel, will invest further in broadcast TV, while optimizing online content delivery. (Source: Michael Zech/Alamy Stock Photo)

The company's pay TV subs, delivered across a network that reaches three-quarters of Hong Kong households, declined from 1 million in 2014 to 683,000 last September. But in reality the business has been under pressure since the early 2000s, when telco PCCW launched Now TV, one of the world's first telco pay TV services.

Now TV had the immediate effect of staunching the loss of PCCW's telephony customers and enabled it to offer triple-play and quad-play packages. It also quickly overtook the old-school cable operator as the most popular pay TV service in the city.

Losses blew out

Now TV currently has 1.4 million customers and has navigated the streaming era by partnering with players such as HBO and Netflix on its platform and by setting up its own streaming business.

Viu TV has, meanwhile, become one of Asia's biggest OTT streaming services with 61 million monthly active users (MAUs), including 9 million paid subs. It says it was EBITDA-positive for the first time ever in the first half, with revenue of more than $100 million.

For Cable TV, covid appears to have been the final blow. Losses blew out to 225.9 million Hong Kong dollars (US$28.8 million) in the first half of 2022, 29% higher than the previous year. Total revenue was 13% lower at HK$431 million ($54.9 million), with the core media segment contracting 17%.

Telecom, the second biggest source of revenue, declined 6%. But the company said it will continue to serve its 200,000 broadband customers as well as voice and wholesale customers.

i-Cable last year set up a new free-to-air channel and said it would invest further in broadcast TV and its digital businesses. It says it had 1.7 million MAUs on its i-cable news website and 290,000 on its new Hoy TV website in December.

"With over a million followers on the group's social platforms, the group intends to leverage developing viewing habits and continue to optimize content delivery over the internet," the company said.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Evolving Hyperscaler/Cloud-based Telecom Networks: Design and Testing Challenges
How to find 4G leakage in Your 5G Network
Bridge the Technology Gap: Optimizing RAN for 5G and Beyond
On the Way to Cloud Native: Service Providers, Are you Cloud Confident?
5 Ways to Get Smart Visibility from Here to 5G
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
Poster: 5G site testing solution
White paper: An introduction to interference hunting
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE