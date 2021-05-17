Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Why TiVo went after MobiTV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/17/2021
Comment (0)

TiVo believes its $18.5 million play for MobiTV's assets will help the company fill some critical gaps in its video tech portfolio as it seeks to expand its pay-TV universe while small and midsized operators look to stay in the game with upgraded IP- and app-based platforms.

Last week, TiVo came away as the top bidder for MobiTV's assets, including MobiTV's intellectual property and patent portfolio. TiVo also gained MobiTV's "going concern" pay-TV business that supplies white-label apps for a wide range of streaming platforms and additional infrastructure and transport rights to dozens of operators. That agreement is expected to close in the coming weeks – the court still must approve TiVo's bid and asset purchase agreement, and TiVo, at last check, is obligated to close the agreement no later than 4 p.m. EST on June 1, 2021.

Importantly, TiVo's capture of MobiTV's assets enters the picture as Xperi, which merged with TiVo in June 2020, explores the idea of separating out its intellectual property business and its product business – effectively executing the play TiVo had in mind prior to striking the merger deal.

If all goes well, that Xperi separation could happen by mid-2022. With TiVo and Xperi fully combined, the company believes it now has the scale necessary to break out those two pieces into standalone companies. And Xperi believes MobiTV can play a significant role in building out and expanding the product side of those two businesses.

"It was clear for us to be successful on a standalone basis, we needed to find growth in our largest market [for the products side of the business], which is pay-TV," Geir Skaaden, executive vice president and chief products and services officer at Xperi, explained. "This activity around MobiTV was really driven by the product side."

Demand for a fuller, managed offering for service providers

And TiVo is hopeful that MobiTV will fill some gaps in TiVo's portfolio and enable the company to offer a fuller suite of technologies and services that can help service providers make a transition to IP- and app-based pay-TV services. TiVo already has secured several IPTV-related wins with an array of technology partners, but believes the addition of MobiTV will bring a more well-rounded ecosystem in-house for operators intent on upgrading to a new platform derived from the cloud or from an on-premises solution.

"We looked at different scenarios on how we would do that within our product line," Skaaden explained. "As we engaged with existing customers and potential new customers, it was very clear that as you went beyond our existing IPTV wins, which are quite substantial, there was clearly a demand for a more full-featured, managed service offering."

Once the MobiTV agreement closes, Skaaden said TiVo's first priority is to maintain the existing service and avoid disruptions going forward. Although T-Mobile opted to shut down TVision, an in-house pay-TV streaming service that relied on MobiTV, more than 100 members of the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) have launched or had plans to launch new IP-based pay-TV services with MobiTV. One such MobiTV partner, Cable One, is reportedly pleased with the outcome of the auction.

"Our intent is to build upon the service as it is, and not change it in any major way," Skaaden said

Going forward, also expect TiVo to continue supporting MobiTV;s approach of building pay-TV apps for retail streaming devices as well as for streaming devices, such as those powered by the Android TV Operating Tier, that can be managed and distributed by the operators themselves.

"We still believe that if you have your own device, that becomes a hub in someone's living room, that is probably the stickiest version of having the relationship with the end user," Skaaden said. "But clearly, Android, iOS, Roku, smart TVs – these are all very interesting platforms for operators, but also for direct-to-consumer and other use cases as well. I think those capabilities are highly strategic as we think about where we go in the future."

The deal for MobiTV's assets has not yet closed, so TiVo is not yet revealing much about any potential changes it might make to any of the legacy MobiTV service agreements. In a letter sent to members prior to the auction, NCTC suggested that operators might need to consider paying a higher monthly fee to keep MobiTV viable.

"I think we've had very productive conversations with the [NCTC] membership. We know the customers well. A lot of these key customers have been customers of TiVo for a long time and continue to be customers from their legacy QAM offering," Skaaden said. "I think this is something we'll handle in due course in this process, but I'm very confident that we'll find a way to get a win-win platform that everyone can get behind."

Meanwhile, expect MobiTV rivals to stay aggressive as TiVo prepares to absorb MobiTV's assets.

Minerva Networks, for example, is promoting a program focused on quickly converting customers from MobiTV to its own, competitive "YourTV Now" platform. Minerva's "Live in Six" campaign guarantees that it can have new customers up and running within six weeks, or it will waive the set-up fees. Minerva is limiting that conversion campaign to the first ten qualified customers.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Automate core network updates for unparalleled quality and speed
Upgrade in a flash with automated configuration and customization
CI/CD services for the modern agile core
Automating the complexity out of service delivery and operations
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Synchronization Distribution in 5G Transport Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE