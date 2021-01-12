"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life

Guest Perspectives Vijay Sajja, Evergent 12/1/2021
Comment (0)

The subscription business model has grown to take over media and entertainment over the last two years, with new streaming services like Disney+, Peacock and discovery+ rising to take on behemoths like Netflix and Hulu. This great subscription boom has led to a fundamental change in the way consumers interact with entertainment: according to recent research from Deloitte, the average consumer pays for a whopping nine digital media subscriptions.

Shifting to a subscription model requires businesses to reconsider their customer relationships, as well as the metrics they use to define success. With media companies working tirelessly to increase Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), churn has emerged as possibly the most crucial metric for whether a business succeeds or fails. A company's churn rate – the percent of customers who no longer subscribe to the service – has a direct impact on business growth, affecting everything from soliciting investments to building accurate financial projections.

Two types of churn

The end result of churn is always the same – your company ends the period with less customers than it had at the beginning. However, the type of churn a company experiences, and the tools it can use to fight back, can vary significantly. Voluntary churn happens when customers actively choose to unsubscribe to a service. Involuntary churn happens when customers fall off their subscription either due to a failed payment method or an expiring subscription that isn’t renewed.

While voluntary churn is painful, involuntary churn may well be even more difficult to swallow: the customer hasn't rejected your service; instead, you've lost revenue due to a potential administrative error or miscommunication. Involuntary churn can represent anywhere from 20% to 40% of overall churn rate; however, it is much more easily addressed when compared with voluntary churn. With the right tools and strategies, companies can reduce their involuntary churn significantly and see a director increase in CLV.

Reducing involuntary churn

Involuntary churn is frequently the result of a nuanced technical error or simply the inattention of the customer. These four techniques are some of the most effective ways to proactively address involuntary churn and limit its effect on your bottom line:

  • Pre-empt declined payments with customer reminder emails: When a customer switches banks or replaces a lost or expired payment card, they often fail to consider the many services that relied upon that card. By setting up proactive emails to customers whose subscriptions are expired, you can jolt their memory – prompting them to update their payment method to ensure seamless renewal and delivery of service.
  • Adjust retry cycles to match bank practices: To reduce fraud, issuing banks can decline transactions using either a soft or hard decline. A hard decline is used in the event of a lost or stolen card; however, a soft decline may be used when a credit limit is exceeded or the customer uses their card in a new location. Instead of treating all failed transactions as hard declines and immediately removing card details from the system, companies should view failed payments as soft declines – setting up retry cycles that allow for the possibility that the decline will get resolved.
  • Flag payments as recurring: Payments can be declined for any number of reasons, but they essentially boil down to a lack of trust on the part of the issuing bank. Companies can reduce failed payments and involuntary churn by making themselves more trustworthy. Flagging a payment as recurring demonstrates a long-term relationship between the service provider and the customer, and the lengthy history of successful payments makes it less likely for a bank to decline a transaction based on a separate factor.
  • Adopt a Payment Method Updater (PMU): Credit cards and debit cards are frequently reissued when a bank experiences a hack or data breach. PMU services automatically update customer payment information when a new card is issued, eliminating a potential headache for both the service provider and the end user.

Involuntary churn is most often the result of small technology bugs or inattentive end users; the tools to address these may seem tedious, but they can pay outsize dividends in terms of improving CLV and building a more sustainable business. Many of the tasks mentioned above can be addressed using software tools or platforms, and media companies seeking to drive value using a subscription model should consider whether buying an off-the-shelf solution could offer greater ROI than building their own churn reducing tools.

— Vijay Sajja, CEO, Evergent

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
Heavy Reading Report - The Journey to Cloud Native
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
The State of Fixed-Mobile Convergence
Blog: How Telefónica is evolving its OSS to support network automation
Blog: The benefits of Edge Computing
Scalable, cloud-native 5G open RAN is now a reality
Using AIOps solutions in the telecoms industry: a market assessment
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II

The next 50 years of optical communications will most likely be dedicated to addressing key fundamental challenges to make the optical expansion more efficient and practical, and to make these predictions even riskier (and more fun).

The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I

Optical fiber has taken us on a 50-year journey, enabling communication capabilities that we never imagined possible. Now looking forward ten, 20, and even a full 50 years, we examine what the future holds for optical fiber communications.

SMBs and the Future of Fiber

Increased fiber deployment will create a competitive dynamic fueled by smaller, established providers and new entrants made up of rural telcos, municipalities and co-operatives.

The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure

To give innovators, inventors and visionaries a broadband infrastructure with no limits, it has to be supported by fiber.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE