What's the Story? Roku, TiVo trade punches over smart TVs

What's the Story? Roku, TiVo trade punches over smart TVs2/23/2023
Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast to discuss Roku and Xperi/TiVo's recent earnings results and where they stand in the smart TV market. We also discuss some rivalries emerging among the smart TV players.
For an unedited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- TiVo to enter European smart TV market (00:51)
- TiVo's evolution from DVR to smart TVs (04:26)
- Roku's decision to design and build its own smart TVs could put it in competition with its TV OEM (original equipment manufacturing) partners (07:41)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading