What's the story? The rise of independent OS suppliers for smart TVs

In this episode, Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner discusses the rise of independent suppliers of operating systems for smart TVs, and what their entry into the market could mean for incumbent suppliers. In addition, we take a look at Comcast and Charter's mobile strategies.

You can download an unedited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Update on independent suppliers of smart TV operating systems (01:20)

Competition with incumbent suppliers (04:10)

Consumers' approach to adopting smart TV operating systems (06:33)

Update on Comcast and Charter's mobile strategies (12:02)

The benefit of mobile bundles (14:57)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading