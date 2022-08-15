What's the story? HBO Max and Discovery+ to merge next year





There's a new collaboration on the horizon for the streaming video world. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be combined next year.

"One of the big things that kind of came out of the call, the recent earnings call, is a plan to launch HBO Max and Discovery+ as a single service and kind of a global brand, initially in the US next summer, and then a bunch of international markets in the following couple of years," said Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner.

Baumgartner said the name of the combined service is yet to be announced. It's going to be a bit of a waiting game to see if the combined video service of HBO Max and Discovery+ will be able to scale, and if it'll bring in a bigger and broader audience.

