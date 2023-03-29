What's the Story? Frontier bundles in YouTube TV





Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast to discuss Frontier Communications' YouTube TV bundle and billing integration and what the competitive implications are of that decision.

Jeff reported earlier this week that "Frontier can now bundle its own broadband services and YouTube TV on the same bill. Frontier is also billing YouTube TV as the main video offering for new broadband customers."

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Frontier launches integrated billing for a broadband/YouTube TV bundle (01:02)

YouTube TV raises rates for customers (03:50)

Competitive advantages of bundling pay-TV with broadband (04:30)

Competitive challenges for multichannel video programing distributors (MVPDs) (07:19)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading