Warner Bros. Discovery cuts deal to stream ad-supported content on The Roku Channel

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies, have inked a groundbreaking deal to bring Warner Bros. branded FAST channels to The Roku Channel. Featuring popular premium content including "Westworld," "The Bachelor," "Cake Boss," "Say Yes to the Dress," "F-Boy Island," and more, the channels will arrive on The Roku Channel in spring 2023.

On top of bringing streamers brand-new FAST channels, the deal will also usher in about 2000 hours of on-demand library programming to The Roku Channel. Hundreds of TV series and movies from Warner Bros. Discovery's esteemed brand portfolio, including HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and more, will now be available for audiences to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

The news builds on The Roku Channel's significant enhancement of its FAST offering over the last year, with deals that added popular programming from AMC Networks, NBCUniversal, WMX (Warner Music Experience), the National Hockey League, and more to the service.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 350 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on web, iOS, and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

