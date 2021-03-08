Vudu and FandangoNOW combine under the Vudu brand

LOS ANGELES – Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things entertainment, announced today that it is uniting its two popular movie and TV streaming services, Vudu and FandangoNOW, creating a bigger, better on-demand entertainment platform on Vudu. Starting today, the newly updated Vudu will replace FandangoNOW as the official movie and TV store on Roku®, the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.1 Vudu uses Roku Pay, a fast and simple way to pay on Roku streaming devices.

The new Vudu service will offer more than 200,000 new release and catalog movies and TV shows to rent or buy, including the largest collection of 4K UHD titles and thousands of titles to watch for free – all with no subscription required. Top new releases available on Vudu include "F9: The Fast Saga," Pixar's "Luca," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "Peter Rabbit 2," "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," "A Quiet Place Part II," Disney's "Cruella," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "In the Heights" and more. Arriving next Tuesday on Vudu is Marvel Studios' "Black Widow."

Vudu, which was acquired by Fandango in 2020, is available in more than 75 million U.S. TV-connected device households, according to The NPD Group*. Vudu has more than 60 million registered users and serves millions of consumers daily across Smart TVs, connected devices, mobile and online.

Vudu delivers multiple 4K Ultra HD audio-visual experiences, including premium formats such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and is available on the industry's widest selection of platforms and devices such as Samsung, LG and Vizio Smart TVs, the Roku platform, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, PlayStation, Xbox, TiVo and more. Other benefits include personalized deals with Mix & Match bundles; family-friendly features like Kids Mode; and everything consumers need to manage their digital collections, such as list-building and easy ways to transfer physical discs to digital.

Starting today, FandangoNOW customers can transfer their accounts and movie and TV ollections to Vudu. Access to their libraries will thereafter be provided through Vudu. The Movie Store and TV Store on Roku devices will automatically update from FandangoNOW to the new Vudu.

*Source: The NPD Group, TV & Video App Availability Report, July 2021.

1 By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021)

Vudu