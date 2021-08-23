Sign In Register
Voluntary set-top agreement saved $2.2B in energy costs in 2020, supporters claim

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/23/2021
WASHINGTON – Consumers saved $2.2 billion in energy costs in 2020 thanks to a voluntary agreement between the pay-TV industry and energy efficiency advocates. The agreement led by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and CableLabs has cut energy usage of set-top boxes by more than half in the United States, since it was established eight years ago, according to a new independent audit report.

Even as functionality and features of set-top boxes have expanded, the agreement has saved consumers $9.3 billion in total – enough to power all homes in the entire state of California with electricity for more than nine months – and avoided more than 50 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

These savings accelerated in 2020 under new, more rigorous efficiency levels that are an average of 20% more efficient than the agreement's prior targets. Nearly 97% of all new set-top boxes purchased by the voluntary agreement participants in 2020 met these new efficiency levels.

Participants in the agreement include major pay-TV providers serving the U.S. market (Altice, AT&T/DIRECTV, Charter, Comcast, Cox, DISH, Frontier, and Verizon), major manufacturers (CommScope and Technicolor), energy-efficiency advocates (the Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy), and supporting organizations (Consumer Technology Association, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and CableLabs).

In March 2021, the signatories extended the voluntary agreement term with a fourth tier of energy efficiency levels that will become applicable in 2023. Under these new commitments, the total energy used by set-top boxes in the United States is expected to continue to decline by the end of 2025.

Read the full announcement here.

NCTA – The Internet & Television Association
CableLabs
Consumer Technology Association

